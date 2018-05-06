Post-election reflections on building a Lib Dem core vote

This year I decided to carry out an experiment. I had the feeling that our strategy of Targeting had swung too far one way and was over-allocating resources, adding to the haemorrhaging of our Core Vote and leading our supporters, ex supporters and electorate at large to view the LibDems as increasingly becoming irrelevant.
So I decided to do some work in the non-Target ward in Ealing that I had been allocated without using any human or material party resources. I also did not work with the other “paper candidates” in the Ward as I did not want to detract from their efforts in helping in the Target wards.
This was the result of my limited effort in my Ward Ealing Broadway:
|Ealing Broadway Ward
|Vote 2014
|Vote 2018
|Share 2014
|Share 2018
|Change
|Pct Change
|Dorothy Brooks/Joyce Onstad
|524
|789
|4.72%
|6.24%
|265
|50.57%
|Patrick Salaun
|442
|627
|3.99%
|4.96%
|185
|41.86%
|Mark Sanders/Toran Shaw
|391
|572
|3.53%
|4.52%
|181
|46.29%
|Total LibDem
|1357
|1988
|12.24%
|15.72%
|631
|46.50%
|Total Vote
|11090
|12644
|Electorate
|10390
|10641
|Turnout
|38.49%
|41.30%
And here is the result in Ealing Common Target Ward where much of the Ealing resources were concentrated:
|Ealing Common Ward
|Vote 2014
|Vote 2018
|Share 2014
|Share 2018
|Change
|Pct Change
|Jon Ball (Elected)
|1344
|1729
|11.95%
|12.69%
|385
|28.65%
|Jenni Hollis/Craig O’Donnell
|1144
|1345
|10.17%
|9.87%
|201
|17.57%
|Craig O’Donnell/Mark Sanders
|927
|1216
|8.24%
|8.93%
|289
|31.18%
|Total LibDem
|3415
|4290
|30.35%
|31.49%
|875
|25.62%
|Total Vote
|11251
|13624
|Electorate
|10208
|10390
|Turnout
|40.11%
|41.30%
As you can see, in Ealing Broadway the LibDem vote increased by 46.5% with only modest investment. I spent several hundred pounds of personal expenditure for campaign literature and social media advertising during the election period. The manpower in Ealing Broadway was me alone during the approximate six-week campaign period and my husband during the last few days. This compares to Target Ward Ealing Common, which has had heavy financial investment over the years and during the election period, plus lots of manpower. This resulted in one candidate being re-elected and the LibDem vote increasing by 25.6%.
Even though I did not get elected, the return on investment in Ealing Broadway was phenomenal. I think this is evidence that we over-concentrate resources in a few Target Wards and completely ignore other places. I am not saying we should abandon Targeting but the balance needs to shift. A small increase in investment in non-worked Wards could see outsized gains for the party and build the Core Vote for the long term. It would also shift public perception while also energising and encouraging our members who live in those Wards. On the doorstep, people were so happy to see a LibDem campaigning for the first time ever. Some people told me they used to vote LibDem then gave up when it appeared the party was not serious about their area.
Spreading resources more widely would prove to people we have the will to win and are serious about a long-term vision of becoming once again the party of government.
* Joyce Wangui Onstad is a Vice Chair of the Federal Board and on the Executive of the Ealing Local Party.
How much work was put in by other parties in Broadway and Common?
I would have imagined that a lot went into Broadway and we needed to be seen as operating on the same or higher level.
Thanks for posting this. Two things I think would be useful.
First, results from a control ward, or indeed an average of other wards similar to your test ward. Places where we never do anything and still didn’t do anything. We need to remove the possibility of the change in Broadway being down to national swing or things that affected all wards, like local press coverage.
Second, details of the levels of opposition activity in all the wards concerned, this undoubtedly makes winning councillors harder because the closer you get the more the opposition do to stop you.
Finally I should say that targeting is only really about concentrating resources where we can win at election times. The best time to build up core vote is between elections when there is less pressure on time and resources. You can decide one year out from the elections which wards look most winnable and throw everything at them but the previous year round activity will have built our vote without jeopardising our chances of winning the targets.
The first point is that of the value in presenting candidates. Secondly, most boundaries are artificial, so neglect and interest is noticed across the boundaries.
It is interesting that the turnouts were very similar, is not identical. One might have expected higher turnout where the ward was a target.
The analysis is a small example that needs to be replicated everywhere, but I am sure that you are correct to suggest that a concentration on targeting can be self-defeating, just as can be optimistic campaigning that spreads resources widely but thinly.
“local press coverage” where we are means a paid for local paper known to the ruling party as “Hansard” and a free paper containing more national and international news, but not stocked by some newsagents precisely because they do not make any money out of it.
To be honest one of the problems is to do with resources. By definition, in places where there is less hope of success, we are likely to have less people to help. Where I am I would fear we would not have enough resources to adequately fight the target areas if we give more resources to less winnable seats.
Campaigning in non target wards aids recruitment, even if the ward never returns a councillor those members are available to campaign in target wards next time.
Joyce, congratulations on your personal efforts. It is that sort of activity, over a period of time as Tim Pollard notes, that builds up profile in a Ward (and on a much bigger scale a constituency) to a point where it could be won in a future election. Sudden activity a month before polling day will not achieve victory however.
One problem with chasing the Holy Grail of a Core Vote is that, under our First Past The Post electoral system, a thinly spread vote ‘everywhere’ wins absolutely nothing.
In your case your two colleagues saw their vote increase by 181 and 185 and yours increased by 265. Yet you were still 1,071 votes short of beating the lowest placed (Conservative) winner in Ealing Broadway.
In Ealing Common however our candidates saw their votes increase (from a much higher original base) by 385, 201 and 289 votes based on your method of calculation above. However if Craig O’Donnell stood last time and got 927 votes and this time got 1345 votes I would say that his personal increase should be calculated as 418 votes -presumably due to the increased name recognition that comes with long term campaigning? In any case, however you calculate it, Craig was only 186 votes short of beating the lowest placed winner and only 227 short of beating the 2nd lowest winner. Mark Sanders needed 315 more votes to beat the lowest placed winner -a much more achievable goal than the 1,071 you were left short in Ealing Broadway.
Which is better? To hold one Cllr and come close to gaining two more in a Target Ward or to spread effort thinly, possibly lose held seats and certainly be over 1,000 votes behind more or less everywhere? Long term campaigning builds up Ward profile and organisation until you are strong enough to win in the future. But when it comes to immediate elections there are no prizes for lots of second, third and fourth places. The main takeaway for the electorate and press from Thursday’s elections, as regards us, is that we had net gains of Cllrs and Councils rather than that our projected national vote share fell from 18% last year to 16% this year (although it was up from 11% in these elections in 2014). Just as in the 1997 General Election the public perception was not that our vote share fell compared to 1992 but that our number of MP’s more than doubled to 47 which was then the highest since the 1920’s, until increased again in 2001 and 2005.
@Martin. According to the Council website turnout was 45.58% in Ealing Common and 41.3% in Ealing Broadway.
Well done on your solo campaigning. And best of luck for the future. It takes grit and persistence.
But the sample is too small to draw any statistical conclusions.
One could easily say that, if resources had been diverted from the target ward, there might have been a swing against LD and the councillor lost.
Across the country, there were many “derelict” áreas where LDs didn’t stand or had pitiful results. Some of these in the past were LD held áreas. This reflects how much weaker we are than 10 years ago.
My feeling is that targetting is the way to go: getting wins, generates excitement and brings in more members. But we need to keep an open mind about what could be winnable, in view of the last paragraph.