Post-election reflections on building a Lib Dem core vote

This year I decided to carry out an experiment. I had the feeling that our strategy of Targeting had swung too far one way and was over-allocating resources, adding to the haemorrhaging of our Core Vote and leading our supporters, ex supporters and electorate at large to view the LibDems as increasingly becoming irrelevant.

So I decided to do some work in the non-Target ward in Ealing that I had been allocated without using any human or material party resources. I also did not work with the other “paper candidates” in the Ward as I did not want to detract from their efforts in helping in the Target wards.

This was the result of my limited effort in my Ward Ealing Broadway:

Ealing Broadway Ward Vote 2014 Vote 2018 Share 2014 Share 2018 Change Pct Change Dorothy Brooks/Joyce Onstad 524 789 4.72% 6.24% 265 50.57% Patrick Salaun 442 627 3.99% 4.96% 185 41.86% Mark Sanders/Toran Shaw 391 572 3.53% 4.52% 181 46.29% Total LibDem 1357 1988 12.24% 15.72% 631 46.50% Total Vote 11090 12644 Electorate 10390 10641 Turnout 38.49% 41.30%

And here is the result in Ealing Common Target Ward where much of the Ealing resources were concentrated:

Ealing Common Ward Vote 2014 Vote 2018 Share 2014 Share 2018 Change Pct Change Jon Ball (Elected) 1344 1729 11.95% 12.69% 385 28.65% Jenni Hollis/Craig O’Donnell 1144 1345 10.17% 9.87% 201 17.57% Craig O’Donnell/Mark Sanders 927 1216 8.24% 8.93% 289 31.18% Total LibDem 3415 4290 30.35% 31.49% 875 25.62% Total Vote 11251 13624 Electorate 10208 10390 Turnout 40.11% 41.30%

As you can see, in Ealing Broadway the LibDem vote increased by 46.5% with only modest investment. I spent several hundred pounds of personal expenditure for campaign literature and social media advertising during the election period. The manpower in Ealing Broadway was me alone during the approximate six-week campaign period and my husband during the last few days. This compares to Target Ward Ealing Common, which has had heavy financial investment over the years and during the election period, plus lots of manpower. This resulted in one candidate being re-elected and the LibDem vote increasing by 25.6%.

Even though I did not get elected, the return on investment in Ealing Broadway was phenomenal. I think this is evidence that we over-concentrate resources in a few Target Wards and completely ignore other places. I am not saying we should abandon Targeting but the balance needs to shift. A small increase in investment in non-worked Wards could see outsized gains for the party and build the Core Vote for the long term. It would also shift public perception while also energising and encouraging our members who live in those Wards. On the doorstep, people were so happy to see a LibDem campaigning for the first time ever. Some people told me they used to vote LibDem then gave up when it appeared the party was not serious about their area.

Spreading resources more widely would prove to people we have the will to win and are serious about a long-term vision of becoming once again the party of government.

* Joyce Wangui Onstad is a Vice Chair of the Federal Board and on the Executive of the Ealing Local Party.