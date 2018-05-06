Caron Lindsay

Former Lib Dem MEP Bill Newton-Dunn is one of our Richmond councillor gains

By | Sun 6th May 2018 - 9:12 am

Amongst our many gains in Richmond in the early hours of Friday morning was a very familiar face, pointed out by Michael Mullaney on Twitter:

And here’s the proof:

I was delighted when Bill joined the Liberal Democrats – which always seemed a better fit for his boldly pro European ideals than the Conservative Party. He served the East Midlands very well for 15 years. Now, at the age of 76, he’s taking on a new challenge as a local councillor.

Congratulations to him and we wish him, and all his Council colleagues, all the very best.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • John Marriott 6th May '18 - 9:24am

    It couldn’t happen to a nicer chap! Well done Bill! I wonder what son, Tom, thinks (he of The Sun, The Sunday Politics, etc)?

    I often ran into him when he was one of our MEPs and what a great representative he was, attracting particular approbrium from certain quarters when he ‘crossed the floor’ to join the Lib Dems from the Conservatives. Now there was a true European, and a real gentleman to boot!

    I wish him all the best in his new adventure.

Post a Comment

