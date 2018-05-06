Former Lib Dem MEP Bill Newton-Dunn is one of our Richmond councillor gains

Amongst our many gains in Richmond in the early hours of Friday morning was a very familiar face, pointed out by Michael Mullaney on Twitter:
Congratulations to former East Midlands Lib Dem MEP Bill Newton Dunn on gaining a safe Tory seat in South Richmond yesterday. Good to see him back in elected office
— Michael Mullaney (@miketmullaney) May 5, 2018
I was delighted when Bill joined the Liberal Democrats – which always seemed a better fit for his boldly pro European ideals than the Conservative Party. He served the East Midlands very well for 15 years. Now, at the age of 76, he’s taking on a new challenge as a local councillor.
Congratulations to him and we wish him, and all his Council colleagues, all the very best.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
It couldn’t happen to a nicer chap! Well done Bill! I wonder what son, Tom, thinks (he of The Sun, The Sunday Politics, etc)?
I often ran into him when he was one of our MEPs and what a great representative he was, attracting particular approbrium from certain quarters when he ‘crossed the floor’ to join the Lib Dems from the Conservatives. Now there was a true European, and a real gentleman to boot!
I wish him all the best in his new adventure.