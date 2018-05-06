Former Lib Dem MEP Bill Newton-Dunn is one of our Richmond councillor gains

Amongst our many gains in Richmond in the early hours of Friday morning was a very familiar face, pointed out by Michael Mullaney on Twitter:

Congratulations to former East Midlands Lib Dem MEP Bill Newton Dunn on gaining a safe Tory seat in South Richmond yesterday. Good to see him back in elected office — Michael Mullaney (@miketmullaney) May 5, 2018

And here’s the proof:

I was delighted when Bill joined the Liberal Democrats – which always seemed a better fit for his boldly pro European ideals than the Conservative Party. He served the East Midlands very well for 15 years. Now, at the age of 76, he’s taking on a new challenge as a local councillor.

Congratulations to him and we wish him, and all his Council colleagues, all the very best.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings