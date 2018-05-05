Katharine Pindar

Lib Dems can heal divides with useful answers to people’s problems

By | Sat 5th May 2018 - 12:30 pm

Between the two big parties, the Liberal Democrats are significant now, uniquely placed to be able to work for the health and healing of our divided and unhappy nation, having proved our capacity in the local government elections.

In these elections, Labour and the Conservatives reached stalemate again, neither being able to see how these results could foretell sufficient success in the next General Election. Their divisions are deep and their failings clearer than ever, the one tainted by the Windrush scandal, the other by voters’ lack of confidence that they could tackle anti-semitism amongst their members.

The divisions in the country are just as lamentable. Whether it is town versus country in the voting, old versus young, Leavers versus Remainers, British people are head to head in pointless confrontation, 

It is our job to show how the country can come together again. For what everybody wants is for our country to be successful. For our people to thrive, our jobs and businesses to flourish, and our country to continue to occupy a proud place in the world.

Nobody wants our economy to grow at a lesser rate than in the leading countries of the G7, for industry and services to face uncertainty and obstruction, for our place in great international co-operative ventures to be at risk, or for our people to see their standard of living in decline. 

Yet Government is stuck, unable to decide on how a customs arrangement to keep trade flowing freely between Britain and the EU can be made without preventing new deals with the rest of the world and threatening the open Irish border. Opposition is equally stuck in wanting the deal that only remaining in the EU can provide while refusing to oppose Brexit. Both fear the Brexiters as well as each other.

Meantime many British households face increasing poverty, stuck on inadequate benefits, or struggling with insecure and ill-paid jobs. Young people are limited to inadequate and costly rental accommodation, or forced to stay at home even into their thirties. Old people who fall ill get stuck in hospital for want of adequate social care. The hospitals themselves and the doctors’ surgeries are increasingly short of doctors and nurses, owing to immigration controls and Brexit exodus. Schools, police and prisons aren’t sufficiently funded, and local government services are starved of adequate funding year after year.

The state of the nation is parlous, but Government and Opposition stare at each other with impotent antagonism and fail the country.

We Liberal Democrats have answers to begin to restore the health and well-being of our nation, and are developing them constantly. This is the time to tell the country what our programme and our policies are, and campaign to have them accepted nationally and implemented for the good of the nation. We want what our people wants – our country back in a real sense: back to unity, back to everyone’s problems being tackled in a fair-minded way, and back to real hope for the future. 

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 5th May - 5:36pm
    "Kingston LD Gain - 39 out of 48 councillors" Well done. First Past the Post works for the largest party.
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 5th May - 4:39pm
    @David-1 When I was living in Canada in the early 1970s politics at Federal level was very much a buggins turn between the Liberal Party,...
  • User AvatarNeil Hickman 5th May - 4:34pm
    Expats: I think there is a difference between being a third party seeking to come back from the dead and being a party that projects...
  • User Avatarexpats 5th May - 4:27pm
    Denis Loretto 5th May '18 - 12:02pm..............“According to the BBC the Tories were the winners. Can anyone explain?”.........................This was all about expectation management. Labour sources...
  • User AvatarDavid-1 5th May - 3:18pm
    If the Canadian Liberals are "a very different animal" to the Liberal Democrats, then maybe it's a sort of animal we should consider becoming.
  • User AvatarMichael 1 5th May - 2:40pm
    This is Spring after a Winter and a few swallows have been spotted. But one swallow does not make a summer and in politics unfortunately...