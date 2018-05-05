Lib Dems can heal divides with useful answers to people’s problems

Between the two big parties, the Liberal Democrats are significant now, uniquely placed to be able to work for the health and healing of our divided and unhappy nation, having proved our capacity in the local government elections.

In these elections, Labour and the Conservatives reached stalemate again, neither being able to see how these results could foretell sufficient success in the next General Election. Their divisions are deep and their failings clearer than ever, the one tainted by the Windrush scandal, the other by voters’ lack of confidence that they could tackle anti-semitism amongst their members.

The divisions in the country are just as lamentable. Whether it is town versus country in the voting, old versus young, Leavers versus Remainers, British people are head to head in pointless confrontation,

It is our job to show how the country can come together again. For what everybody wants is for our country to be successful. For our people to thrive, our jobs and businesses to flourish, and our country to continue to occupy a proud place in the world.

Nobody wants our economy to grow at a lesser rate than in the leading countries of the G7, for industry and services to face uncertainty and obstruction, for our place in great international co-operative ventures to be at risk, or for our people to see their standard of living in decline.

Yet Government is stuck, unable to decide on how a customs arrangement to keep trade flowing freely between Britain and the EU can be made without preventing new deals with the rest of the world and threatening the open Irish border. Opposition is equally stuck in wanting the deal that only remaining in the EU can provide while refusing to oppose Brexit. Both fear the Brexiters as well as each other.

Meantime many British households face increasing poverty, stuck on inadequate benefits, or struggling with insecure and ill-paid jobs. Young people are limited to inadequate and costly rental accommodation, or forced to stay at home even into their thirties. Old people who fall ill get stuck in hospital for want of adequate social care. The hospitals themselves and the doctors’ surgeries are increasingly short of doctors and nurses, owing to immigration controls and Brexit exodus. Schools, police and prisons aren’t sufficiently funded, and local government services are starved of adequate funding year after year.

The state of the nation is parlous, but Government and Opposition stare at each other with impotent antagonism and fail the country.

We Liberal Democrats have answers to begin to restore the health and well-being of our nation, and are developing them constantly. This is the time to tell the country what our programme and our policies are, and campaign to have them accepted nationally and implemented for the good of the nation. We want what our people wants – our country back in a real sense: back to unity, back to everyone’s problems being tackled in a fair-minded way, and back to real hope for the future.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.