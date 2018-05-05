Caron Lindsay

Local Elections 2018: Enjoy the success and build on it

Sat 5th May 2018

Here are some pictures of happy, successful Liberal Democrats from all over the country. Enjoy – and then then get out there and build on the good results.

Whether you think of the 2018 as our best local elections showing in 15 years or the second biggest rise in councillor numbers for this set of elections in our history, there are lots of exuberantly joyful moments to savour:

We made 6 gains in Haringey!

Happy hugs in Liverpool

And a happy dance in South Cambridgeshire

They are more restrained in Kingston. In public at least.

Good results in St Albans too:

Council gains and a healthy retention of the Mayoralty in Watford:

And Manchester Labour now has an opposition group facing them with others poised to join them next year:

We’re on our way back up. Enjoy the moment and have a rest over the bank holiday.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

4 Comments

  • Eddie Sammon 5th May '18 - 10:33am

    Well done to all Liberal Democrats for their successes. It feels like it’s been a while since we had a good result in a national election (albeit local ones, held nationally and not everywhere).

  • Max Wilkinson 5th May '18 - 10:41am

    Well done everyone. It’s lovely to see liberals doing well across the country. In Cheltenham we made three gains and we now have 32 out of 40 councillors. We saw off a challenge from Tories who were bussed in from across the region and a renewed Labour Party.

    It’s been a brilliant campaign.

  • Michael 1 5th May '18 - 2:40pm

    This is Spring after a Winter and a few swallows have been spotted. But one swallow does not make a summer and in politics unfortunately Summer does not necessarily follow Spring.

    All parties indulge in hyperbole on election nights and arguably Labour and the Tories did it more than us over these results. The Tories retaining Westminster and Wandsworth – something they did even in the poll tax years – does not equal success for them. Equally the limits of Corbynism have been demonstrated – perhaps tellingly in the Midlands.

    But this is NOT the best set of results for us in 15 years. Out projected national vote share – and yes this takes into account the different sets of elections fought each year – is 16% – 2% below last year. We had 310 losses in 2014 so 75 gains does not restore us to our 2014 position.

    What is needed in politics as always is massive optimism and massive pessimism! A difficult combination to pull off!

    And local parties should now try and “bank” as much of our successes on Thursday as they can for the future. Difficult when money and energy are low just after an election. But the thank you focus is more important than ever and indeed something of a deluge of leaflets in key wards in the next few months – pointing out our successes, what we are doing locally and how the Conservatives or Labour are messing things up.

    Perhaps particularly tapping into remainers as a source of money and activity as it is clear that to gain a soft Brexit at worst and remaining at best the Lib Dems are now a party on the march.

  • Richard Underhill 5th May '18 - 5:36pm

    “Kingston LD Gain – 39 out of 48 councillors” Well done. First Past the Post works for the largest party.

