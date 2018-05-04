Finally, a little bit of sunshine

Before I say anything else, I just want to send a virtual hug to all those valiant Lib Dem campaigners who put their heart and soul into their wards and didn’t win. Unlike many others in recent years, though, you can see a glimmer of hope for the future. I hope you can see that you’ll get it next time. There will be many who like Claire who lost by 2 and Elspeth who lost by 90 ish for whom there is a way in.

Even in my wildest moments of optimism, I didn’t envisage us gaining quite as many seats as we have today. The results prove that people are ready, not just to talk to us again, but to head down the polling station and vote for us again. Everyone’s talking about us doing well. As I pointed out last night, anything over 43 gains would be our second best result in our entire existence as a party for this particular set of elections. We actually got 75. Now that doesn’t rebuild the 440 we’ve lost since 2010, but it gives us a foothold.

Look at what we’ve done. I’d heard good things about South Cambridgeshire and was pleased when they absolutely smashed it. One of my people of the day is Bridget Smith, the new Council Leader, who has exactly the right attitude for that sort of thing:

"Britain need liberal politics" says victorious Lib Dem leader @cllrbridget

There were amazing results in Kingston and Richmond and Three Rivers too. We held off the Tories in Sutton – that caused me a few palpitations about 3am, I’ll tell you. John Leech has a partner to back him up in Manchester. Gains in Hull, Oxfordshire, holding on to South Lakeland, getting back Three Rivers, Peter Taylor winning the Watford mayoralty. Holding on to Eastleigh and Cheltenham.

We seem to have a pretty diverse bunch of councillors elected. Great to see that of the 39 councillors in Kingston, 22 are women and the Council leader is female. I’ve shamelessly nicked that from a post Mary made elsewhere, so credit to her or sharing it.

Our 75 gains are way ahead of anyone else’s. The official opposition only managed 59.

A massive thanks to everyone who made this happen. They didn’t just start campaigning in April. They’ve been at this through the hard Winter, knocking on doors, delivering leaflets, getting posters ready, planning and delivering campaigns that connected with people.

So what now? Well, we’ve spent 7 years climbing up a steep hill with the wind in our faces and with more than our fair share of snow, rain and hail. Now we’ve emerged into a bit of sunshine. But we can’t stop. Well, maybe we can look at the view and smile a bit, and feel the warmth of the sun. But then we climb some more. But this time we advance with the confidence of an unexpectedly good night behind us. We’re getting ourselves back in the game. We need to build on this.

Party members got a nice email from Vince tonight. There have been times when I’ve hit the roof at thoughtless results day emails, but this one worked:

Today we’re enjoying our best set of local election results in a decade. I want to thank you for everything you’ve done to help make this happen. I am so immensely grateful to every single one of our candidates, our members and activists and our dedicated party staff who made these results possible.

He had a special mention for those who didn’t get in:

For those that didn’t quite get there this time, my message is this – thank you for your efforts, please keep it up and your time will come.

And there’s a call to arms:

We need to use these results as a springboard for our campaign to stop Brexit, our battle to protect our NHS and in our campaigns for the 2019 local elections – which are well underway in many places already! Please do enjoy today and this weekend – you’ve earnt it. We have some big challenges ahead, but I can see from today’s results that our party is ready to face them. Thank you again for everything you’ve done and will continue to do to help change our country for the better.

We must never forget that we actually have a job of work to do. Our core mission as Liberal Democrats is all about creating that world where no-oine is enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity. We’re so far away from that.

None of us will be shedding any tears at the demise of UKIP, but we can’t just say “don’t let the door hit your backside on the way out.” Their divisive prejudice still pollutes our politics. It’s up to us to present a positive vision to offer real hope to those who are struggling. We have to build these houses, invest in public services and make sure that people have enough money to meet their basic needs.

Vince talked in his conference speech about the country being embroiled in a non violent civil war. If you have the houses and services and money, there is no reason to blame the other.

It’s a massive job and we have to get on with it.

I’ll leave you with a final thought.

I suppose we have to let the team at LDHQ away with this today, but they shouldn’t make a habit of it.

I'll let this pass as we've had a good day:-)

