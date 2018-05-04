Dr Michael Thrasher: “The Lib Dems have a strong basis for saying they are back.”

The best set of local election results in a decade. The Lib Dems won in Leave areas, Remain areas. These results show there is a bright future for the Liberal Democrats. #LibDemsWin #WinningHere pic.twitter.com/rw8xdTaBd5
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 4, 2018
You would have to say the Lib Dems have done well.. The Lib Dems have a strong basis for saying they are back.
Hat-tip: Commenter, Michael1.
Thrasher projection for @SkyNews of what this would look like at a General election… similar Hung Parliament, with LibDems gaining some seats from Tories: pic.twitter.com/UUkTcQYZv1
— Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) May 4, 2018
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
Saving the best till last ! As the Political Betting site put it – The Liberal Democrats are the Winners of the night.
Our 75 Gains beat Labours 60 by quite a margin.
All this & our Polling seems to have finally started to go up in the last few weeks.