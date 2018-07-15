Caron Lindsay

Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #524

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 524th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (8-14 July, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. I‘m starting too believe that the hardcore brexiteers actually want to stop Brexit themselves by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.
It’s not delivering what they thought it would….

2. My take on why I think the Lib Dems lose people like Darren Grimes to the Eurosceptic right by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.
Apparently because we tried to make him deliver too many leaflets rather than because he was way too right wing for us.

3. Dramatic Lib Dem gain in ward not contested for previous seven times by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
Mark’s report of our amazing 0-71% surge.

4. No, the Lib Dems shouldn’t regret the departure of Darren Grimes by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
How on earth did he ever think that we were .

5. Tom Watson: Labour’s job is to stop the Conservative Government falling  by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
An interesting take from the Deputy Leader of Her Majesty’s Opposition on the role of the Opposition.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. Football’s not coming home, it’s staying in the EU by Holly Matthies on Sometimes it is better to light a flamethrower than curse the darkness.
The beautiful game has become tangled up with some pretty nasty stuff..

7. The new economics: Five things to worry less about by Matthew Green on Thinking gLiberal.
There are new realities of economic policy. Matthew argues that some of the old orthodoxies don’t apply any more..

8. Trump acknowledges that Liberal Democrats are the smartest people by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.
A Twitter gem.

9. Bye bye Bojo by Jonathan Fryer on Jonathan Fryer.
Not the most glowing assessment of his achievements.

10. My responses to the Government’s GRA consultation by Sarah Brown on Sarah Brown’s Blog.
Sarah shares her answers and experiences in the hope of informing Government policy.

11. If you live in Liverpool be very afraid by Richard Kemp on But what does Richard Kemp think?
Militant is back. They might call themselves Momentum, but the left is in control of Liverpool again.

12. Tories are abandoning business for an ideological brexit by Peter Black on Peter Black.
Business may be waking up to the perils of Brexit, but the likes of Rees-Mogg brush off their concerns.

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

