Welcome to my day: 16 July 2018 – are the tectonic plates of British politics shifting?

By | Mon 16th July 2018 - 7:56 am

An opinion poll this weekend showed a significant shift from the Conservatives to UKIP, which perhaps shouldn’t be a surprise given the reaction to Theresa May’s proposals for Brexit. If, and one cannot be too cautious here, it is an early sign that Brexit supporters will desert the Conservatives if she proceeds as outlined, the beneficiaries are likely to be Labour and the Liberal Democrats. Of course, it might also cause Theresa May to revert to a more hardline approach…

But, whilst the experts and the commentariat pick through the entrails, we’ve got a website to run. And we start with an article held over from last week, with the new Chair of the Welsh Young Liberals offering his thoughts on the role of the Young Liberals, and how the Party should respond to them.

Mark Argent had also submitted something about Brexit, and now that the dust has settled somewhat, a revised version offers something to ponder.

With a General Election anything from weeks to four years away, Local Parties are actively selecting Prospective Parliamentary Candidates, and we have news of another such selection.

We’ve also got another new contributor, Fraser Coppin, who wonders if there isn’t already a solution to the Brexit problem that’s been staring us in the face all along.

And finally, my colleague from the Party’s Federal International Relations Committee, Paul Reynolds, attempts to put Donald Trump into context, a challenging task to say the least, but I reckon that he’s done pretty well, and it’s well worth a look.

Of course, we’ll try to cover any breaking stories as they emerge, but if there’s something that inspires you to write for us, we are always open to new writers.

So, let the day, and the week, commence…

  • theakes 16th Jul '18 - 10:42am

    The anticipated UKIP surge is taking place, we will probably be back in fourth place. An election would, if all went right, probably get us to 20 seats, still way behind the SNP in Parliament. It is a Bleak House, with no Great Expectations and a continuing period of Hard Times. Our best prospect is once Brexit is over, one way or another.

