Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #525

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 525th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (15-21 July, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Liberal Party Councillor joins Liberal Democrats in Peterborough by Mark Pack on Mark Pack .

Welcome, Bella Saltmarsh.

2. Oh look, another new political party by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

New dawn comes to Andover, apparently..

3. Nick Robinson reveals how far the BBC may have strayed by Tom King on Never cruel or cowardly.

Surely the job of a good interviewer is to dissect bullshit?

4. Sensible, unfortunate and frustrating. Three reasons why three Lib Dem MPs missed hte Euro vote last night by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Mark’s take on the vote issue

5. Why is the British right so incapable of understanding Trump’s motives. I think I finally get it by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

Trump is out to destabilise Britain.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. New Rutland councillor reported to Police over Facebook posts by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England

Some pretty nasty stuff – in a ward which was decided by drawing of lots with the Lib Dem candidate.

7. Report back from FCC, Saturday 14 July by Jennie Rigg on Rubbish black and white nightmare trousers.

Jennie is excited about Conference.

8. Time for the PM to trash her “This is what a feminist looks like” t-shirt by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama

After the Jo Swinson pairing scandal, she has no right to wear it any more.

9. Where were Jo, Vince and Tim last night? by Andrew Page on A Scottish Liberal .

Andrew’s take on the voting screw-up as opposed to the Tory voting deception.

10. Change for the better? by Jen Yockney on Either/And.

Jen is unconvinced by the BBC’s changes to political programming

11. Who owns US Liberalism and why it matters by James Baillie on Thoughts of Progress.

Let’s not create false divisions between liberals and progressives because it really doesn’t help get rid of the nasty ones.

12. If you don’t know where you are going, any road will take you there by Josephine Hayes on Josephine Hayes.

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings