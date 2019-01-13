Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #539

Caron Lindsay

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 539th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (6-12 January, 2019), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. A muted start to 2019’s council by-elections for the Liberal Democrats by Mark Pack  on Mark Pack.
We fought one and increased vote share and didn’t stand in the other.

2. MP acquitted, top party staffer found guilty in election expenses case by Mark Pack on Mark Pack .
Mark highlights the problems with electoral law in this area.

3. Why the Lib Dems will benefit from rival centre parties – in the end by David Boyle on Radix.
We will still have a USP, says David.

4. Councillor Mike Rigby joins the Liberal Democrats by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
A new addition to our team in Somerset.

5. No, a General Election is not the answer by Jonathan Fryer on Jonathan Fryer.
A Labour Brexit is fantasy.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted.

6. Motion selection for Spring Conference by Jennie Rigg on Rubbish black and white nightmare trousers.
It’s enough to make anyone who’s sweated blood getting hundreds of signatures for their motion cry. However, it is not time wasted because you have raised awareness of it.

7. Would responsible people attempt a sea crossing with their children? by Jane Chellianh on Feminist Mama.
Maybe we ought to look at it from their point of view…

8. Trans people: We are now fighting for our existing rights by Helen Belcher on Challenging journeys: Phase Two .
Helen on the irresponsibility of the press reporting on issues relating to transgender people.

9. True Liberal: I will miss Paddy Ashdown by Matthew Green  on Thinking Liberal .
Matthew reflects on Paddy’s radicalism and willingness to be bold.

10. What happens when politicians talk up the far right. A warning from the Isle of Dogs by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.
A dangerous self-fulfilling prophecy.

11. Why are Gilets Jaunes turning up in the UK? by Jennie Rigg on Rubbish black and white nightmare trousers .
The Brexiteers, without a hint of irony, import a European phenomenon.

12. In trying to talk both remainers and brexiteers into voting for May’s deal, the government has repulsed both of them by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com .
And why no deal is unlikely

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

