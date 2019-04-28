Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #547

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 547th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (21-27 April, 2019), together with a hand-picked seven from the last two weeks you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Labour’s wilting rose in Liverpool by Richard Kemp on But what does Richard Kemp think?

Misogyny and anti semitism are just two of their problems.

2. The remarkable disintegration of the Conservatives by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

60% of Tory members backing Farage’s Brexit Party in Euros – including 40% of Councillors.

3. The Greens are fighting fewer wards than four years ago by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England..

Shows where their strengths lie.

4. Two cheers for the number of Lib Dem local election candidates by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

The rise isn’t as good as it needs to be.

5. Leaked Change UK memo sets out plans for crushing, not co-operating with, the Lib Dems by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

All the more reason for the Lib Dems to fight for our own success.

6. Being a low to middle earner in a picturesque place can end up costing you by Jane Chelliah on A Feminist Mum making a difference .

Jane looks at the housing crisis on Arran and remembers her own childhood experience..

7. Day 6668 The Second Widdecoming by Richard Flowers on The Very Fluffy Diary of Millennium Dome, Elephant

“A rumba of racism. A foxtrot of fash” Richard on the return of Ann Widdecombe to politics.

8. Is this how you revitalise British politics? by Nick Barlow on Medium.com.

Nick is running the London Marathon today for Brain Research in memory of his mother and brother. Donate here. Earlier in the week, he sat through a male-dominated event supposed to be about political renewal and was unimpressed.

9. Beyond Brexit – Vince Cable’s valedictory by Matthew Green on Thinking Liberal.

An analysis of Vince’s booklet – good ideas but needs better packaging.

10. It’s all kicking off in the Labour Party by Peter Black on Peter Black.

Peter on Labour’s latest internal psychodrama.

11. Why Change UK is sleepwalking into a disaster by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

Policies that are “completely, irredeemably awful” says Nick.

12. Vince Cable ought to make the EU central to local electioneering by Jane Chelliah on A feminist mum making a difference.

Councils stand to lose £8 billion in European funding, says Jane..

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

