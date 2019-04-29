What would a 2019 People’s Budget look like?

Today is the 110th anniversary of the introduction of the People’s Budget by David Lloyd-George, then the Chancellor in the Liberal government of HH Asquith. Lloyd George’s aim was to wage “implacable warfare against poverty and squalidness” and to make poverty “as remote to the people of this country as the wolves which once infested its forests.” Backed up by radical policy in support of the Liberal welfare reforms, it was an example of what liberalism can do when it does not split the difference and sit on the fence. But 110 years on, our society faces a similar range of endemic problems. Perhaps it is time for to put forward a 21st century “People’s Budget” – a series of radical, ambitious, liberal ideas to eradicate poverty and inequality.

There are, as I see them, three “great ills” which constitute the broader umbrella of poverty and inequality. The first is precarity – a lack of economic security such as through unstable work, or an unstable housing situation. The second is the plutocracy which passes erroneously as “capitalism” today, and is rooted in inequality in property and capital ownership, allowing power to be accrued across generations and wielded by an ever-shrinking group of people. And the third is intergenerational inequality, which locks out the young as older generations hoard the fruits of the economy. How would a 2019 People’s Budget conquer these ills – truly conquer them, not tinker around at the edges and leave the fundamentals unchanged?

The the simplest way to conquer the root of precarity is to introduce a universal basic income (UBI). If set at a high enough level, it ensures that no person should ever lack the means to put food on the table and keep shelter over their heads. It allows people to immediately break free from the chains of poverty, and meaningfully enjoy their liberty – the true measure of freedom – in being able to choose how to live their lives without being forced down the routes of substandard housing or low-paid work just to survive.

In terms of fixing the plutocratic economy and returning it to a true system of capitalism – with capital in the hands of the masses, not hoarded by the vanishingly few – we should continue to press ahead with some of the great liberal policy we have advocated for decades. This includes employee ownership, and making every citizen a shareholder in a British Sovereign Wealth Fund, democratising capital so that every person sees the benefits of our national wealth. But we should also recognise the importance of property ownership to being able to meaningfully exercise free choice in the economy. To this end, land redistribution should be at the forefront of our thinking, in the form of a land value tax to punish the hoarders, as well as the most ambitious programme for building houses – particularly affordable and social housing – in modern history, going over the heads of the land-bankers and the developers to do so.

And for intergenerational inequality, the idea of a youth dividend was floated by Vince Cable, and was one of the most refreshing ideas a leader of our party has had in a generation. By taxing the wealth of the truly well-off – those who can in no way be said to have earnt their great fortunes, hundreds of times larger than the incomes of the poorest but frequently hardest working people in our society, making a mockery of any concept of meritocracy – we can fund a dividend to be given to every single young person on their eighteenth birthday to invest in education, or the deposit on a house, and redress the balance between young and old.

At the core of these ideas is a recognition that liberalism does not simply mean making the government as small as possible. Personal autonomy is a wonderful thing, but it is worth precisely nothing if that theoretical freedom cannot be meaningfully exercised due to poverty or economic precarity. And the idea of justice is worth nothing if we simply shrug our shoulders at vast swathes of land and wealth being owned by those who were lucky enough to be born the great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandson of a Tudor baronet. By freeing people from their economic bonds, we not only relieve them personally of great stress and the poverty which absolutely nobody deserves – we also give them the time and the breathing space to engage in our democratic society, and thus also help nurse back to health our ailing civic institutions. So, contrary to any criticism that these reforms would impinge upon freedom, they would in fact begin to liberate millions of the most disadvantaged, which is surely the goal of liberalism.

In sum, then, a 21st Century “People’s Budget” should aim at being as radical as that of 1909: UBI, employee ownership, a Sovereign Wealth Fund, a proper land value tax, an unprecedented social and affordable housebuilding programme, and a Youth Dividend funded by a wealth tax. But perhaps more importantly, it should reassert that liberalism is not split-the-difference, fence-sitting mush, but rather the great emancipating ideology, laser-focussed on finally conquering poverty and squalidness, finishing the job Lloyd-George embarked upon 110 years ago.

* Harry is Communications Officer for the Young Liberals. He lives in South London, where he is training to be a barrister.