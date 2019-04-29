The Voice

29 April 2019 – today’s press release

By | Mon 29th April 2019 - 11:15 pm

Govt must be more ambitious in greenhouse gases 2050 target

Responding to the expected announcement that the Climate Change Committee has recommended 2050 as the date the UK becomes a net-zero greenhouse gas emitter, Liberal Democrat Climate Change Spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said:

This report tells us the very minimum we need to do to cut our greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero, but this Tory Government must be more ambitious. We have a responsibility as a country in the face of a climate emergency facing the entire world.

We saw only last week that some in the cabinet are refusing to say they accept the scientific consensus on climate change which is incredibly alarming. Liberal Democrats demand better. Climate change is scientific fact, not an opinion to be debate – that time has passed.

That’s why Liberal Democrats are calling on a net-zero target of 2045. This will focus minds and make the United Kingdom a world leader in cutting emissions, while also taking responsibility for the damage our country has caused over the last century.

Former Liberal Democrat Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change Ed Davey said:

Climate change should be at the heart of Government – as Liberal Democrats successfully worked for during the Coalition.

Climate action by Liberal Democrat ministers saw a huge expansion in renewable power, the setting up of the Green Investment Bank and Britain leading key international climate negotiations at the EU and UN, winning new more ambitious targets.

In contrast, the Tory record by themselves since 2015 has been appalling: scrapping our zero carbon homes law, dramatically slowing down green energy investment, privatising of the Green Investment Bank and refocusing of energy policy away from renewables on to fracking and nuclear.

Liberal Democrats would declare a climate crisis and introduce a radical new programme to decarbonise capitalism, forcing investments to consider climate risk, shifting them into clean, green technologies.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAndrew Tampion 29th Apr - 10:56pm
    If a vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop then the Liberal Democrats have just lost my vote.
  • User AvatarAndrew Tampion 29th Apr - 10:50pm
    Sean Hagan. You're right it is worrying that a German comedian has a better grasp of British politics than the leadership of our party. Less...
  • User AvatarRob Parsons 29th Apr - 10:49pm
    Andrew Tampion, I will most certainly not agree to disagree. It is time we fought back against this ridiculous idea that the 2016 referendum cannot...
  • User AvatarWilliam Francis 29th Apr - 10:34pm
    Bravo! We need a greater sense of radicalism is this party. However, in crushing the three great ills, we some mechanisms for even the most...
  • User AvatarMichael 1 29th Apr - 10:29pm
    @David Raw "I just heard a scream and a great big splash just now….." From Number 10? Yes - it is a treacherous terrain for...
  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 29th Apr - 9:41pm
    Like CreweGwyn, i will be getting on with the local elections and NOT mentioning Brexit. (even though i am about as strong a Remainer as...