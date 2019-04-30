In full: Cable and Brake’s letter to Corbyn calling for Labour to back a People’s Vote

Vince Cable and Tom Brake have written to Jeremy Corbyn ahead of today’s NEC meeting urging Labour to back a People’s Vote in their European Elections manifesto.

There has so far been little enthusiasm for a confirmatory ballot from Labour’s leadership, although the vas majority of their members and many of their MPs back it.

Here is Vince and Tom’s letter.

29/4/2019

Dear Jeremy,

Tomorrow the NEC will be debating Labour’s European election manifesto.

We are sure that you would acknowledge that Brexit has been the single most divisive issue the country has faced since the Iraq War, if not before. Brexit continues to split the country North and South and young and old.

The Liberal Democrats believe that a confirmatory referendum is our only hope of getting closure on this issue and starting to heal this rift. The result would establish once and for all whether the ‘will of the people’ is really to leave the EU with the PM’s deal (which one poll suggested only 1 person in 7 supports) or any other deal agreed with the EU or instead to remain in the EU.

For this reason, we urge you to push for the inclusion a confirmatory public referendum in your European manifesto. We believe this would also be supported by a majority of Labour MPs, trade unions and Labour members.

We would of course work with the Labour party, other parties and individual MPs to facilitate the passage of the relevant legislation.

Should such a referendum take place, and the country vote to stay in the EU, one of the many positive impacts this would have, would be to help political parties committed to tackling the climate emergency to do so effectively. The EU has been a global leader in this respect, with the UK playing a critical role in recent years.

We look forward to hearing Labour will be including a confirmatory referendum in your manifesto and your response.

Regards,

Rt Hon Vince Cable MP

Leader of the Liberal Democrats

Rt Hon Tom Brake MP

Lib Dem Brexit Spokesman