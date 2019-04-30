The Voice

In full: Cable and Brake’s letter to Corbyn calling for Labour to back a People’s Vote

By | Tue 30th April 2019 - 5:55 am

Vince Cable and Tom Brake have written to Jeremy Corbyn ahead of today’s NEC meeting urging Labour to back a People’s Vote in their European Elections manifesto.

There has so far been little enthusiasm for a confirmatory ballot from Labour’s leadership, although the vas majority of their members and many of their MPs back it.

Here is Vince and Tom’s letter.

 

29/4/2019

Dear Jeremy,

Tomorrow the NEC will be debating Labour’s European election manifesto.

We are sure that you would acknowledge that Brexit has been the single most divisive issue the country has faced since the Iraq War, if not before. Brexit continues to split the country North and South and young and old.

The Liberal Democrats believe that a confirmatory referendum is our only hope of getting closure on this issue and starting to heal this rift. The result would establish once and for all whether the ‘will of the people’ is really to leave the EU with the PM’s deal (which one poll suggested only 1 person in 7 supports) or any other deal agreed with the EU or instead to remain in the EU.

For this reason, we urge you to push for the inclusion a confirmatory public referendum in your European manifesto. We believe this would also be supported by a majority of Labour MPs, trade unions and Labour members.

We would of course work with the Labour party, other parties and individual MPs to facilitate the passage of the relevant legislation.

Should such a referendum take place, and the country vote to stay in the EU, one of the many positive impacts this would have, would be to help political parties committed to tackling the climate emergency to do so effectively. The EU has been a global leader in this respect, with the UK playing a critical role in recent years.

We look forward to hearing Labour will be including a confirmatory referendum in your manifesto and your response.

Regards,

Rt Hon Vince Cable MP
Leader of the Liberal Democrats

Rt Hon Tom Brake MP
Lib Dem Brexit Spokesman

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Evershed 30th Apr - 2:16am
    Rumour has it that Trump has arranged a dinner with Johnson and Farage during his visit. Memo to Vince - Get book from library by...
  • User AvatarAndrew Tampion 29th Apr - 11:32pm
    Rob Parsons. If you're not prepared to agree to disagree then that is your problem not mine. If you are not preparec to accept after...
  • User AvatarAndrew Tampion 29th Apr - 10:56pm
    If a vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop then the Liberal Democrats have just lost my vote.
  • User AvatarAndrew Tampion 29th Apr - 10:50pm
    Sean Hagan. You're right it is worrying that a German comedian has a better grasp of British politics than the leadership of our party. Less...
  • User AvatarRob Parsons 29th Apr - 10:49pm
    Andrew Tampion, I will most certainly not agree to disagree. It is time we fought back against this ridiculous idea that the 2016 referendum cannot...
  • User AvatarWilliam Francis 29th Apr - 10:34pm
    Bravo! We need a greater sense of radicalism is this party. However, in crushing the three great ills, we some mechanisms for even the most...