Jardine calls for action to combat gendered marketing

Nine years ago, I blogged about the awful gendered marketing of children’s fancy dress outfits by the Early Learning Centre. At that time, they did doctors’ outfits for boys and nurses’ outfits for girls.

Almost a decade further on, it’s frankly not much better. Try searching fancy dress for girls and boys. Boys get the superhero stuff – very active and history changing. Girls get mostly pretty dresses and uncomfortable and impractical shoes. Have you ever tried climbing a tree in a Belle costume? It’s not easy. The more recent Disney Princesses have a bit more agency than they used to, but the Early Learning Centre seems to still concentrate on the ones with long dresses.

A poll carried out by the Fawcett Society shows that I’m not alone in my concerns. It found ‘widespread concern’ about ‘pink for girls, blue for boys’ advertising by manufacturers and retailers.

63% of mothers and 60% of fathers agreed that product marketing reinforces gender stereotypes. Fawcett says these misgivings are not limited to parents, ‘as over half of men and women who do not have children also agreed’.

Earlier this year, Christine Jardine brought in a bill to prohibit the differential pricing of products and services that are substantially similar other than being intended for, or marketed to, a particular gender. She expressed her concern about gender stereotyping in marketing.

It is unacceptable that in 2019 companies are still marketing their products using outdated and sexist stereotypes. These tactics are damaging for both children and adults. Trying to put children in marketing boxes according to arbitrary ideas of what it is to be male or female is regressive and could give them a damaging and limited image of what they can achieve or what their societal role should be. The clichés of gender-specific products also lie at the heart of the pink tax, where women have to pay higher prices than men for the same products. The Conservative Government must stop refusing to act. It’s time they ensure all major retailers end these harmful marketing practices.

In her book Equal Power, Jo Swinson memorably described the girls’ clothing aisles in many stores as being like a “marshmallow has vomited up a florist’s shop and then rolled around in some glitter at a tea party for unicorns.”

There are many aspects to the issue of gendered marketing. It’s important to recognise them and the harm that they can do in setting expectations of behaviour.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings