Tory Leadership ballot – battles recommence

So we are down to six:
- Kemi Badenoch
- Suella Braverman
- Penny Mordaunt
- Rishi Sunak
- Liz Truss
- Tom Tugendhat
Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi did not make the cut.
What does this mean for Liberal Democrats? We are conflicted here – which contender would be best for the country and which would be better for our party’s electoral prospects? Boris Johnson was a disaster for the country but a huge asset to us in recent by-elections, but that is, of course, is no reason to want him to stay in post. I would certainly put integrity and decency in a Prime Minister at the top of my requirements, even though it would probably produce an upswing in Tory support.
Sadly, those on the more centrist or liberal wings of the Conservatives, that is, those we have most in common with, simply won’t find enough support these days in either the Parliamentary or wider party membership. Tom Tugendhat, a liberal Conservative, is likely to reach peak support in the next day or two.
Instead cultural warriors like Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman and Liz Truss represent the beating heart of the Conservative party – who will the MPs coalesce behind?
But what of Penny Mordaunt? – described as the dark horse of this contest. She is seen by some as a social liberal, but economic conservative, who seems to stand outside the normal rhetoric.
And then there’s Rishi Sunak, in a class of his own. Too many right wing connections, too much reckless spending during the pandemic (though matched by beneficial furlough schemes and, close to my heart, the Cultural Recovery Fund), too little understanding of the impact of his actions on the poorest members of our society, and too much money of his own – no wonder he appeals to the Tory faithful.
What’s your take on the race?
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.
I’ve been impressed by Kemi Badenoch. I’m sure on most policy issues I’d disagree with her – but she’s been excellent on freedom of speech, is straight-talking and clearly a conviction politician (whether you agree with those convictions or not). And I personally think it’d be quite amusing to see Labour struggle with her.
We’ve just got rid of one self-serving liar, so I don’t think the country needs Penny Mordaunt – and Braverman will be gone from the running probably in the next vote. Otherwise, not overly bothered. The Tories will elect who they elect. It’s natural to take an interest, but it’s noticeable on social media that many on the left seem to forget that they aren’t pitching their campaigns at us (if they were, we’d be Tory voters wouldn’t we).
They’re all Boris Johnson in their own way:
– Badenoch and Braverman eager to continue the culture war and can reach out to voters the Tory party usually can’t…while turning many others off by how bad their vision of Britain is.
– Mordaunt appeared to champion LGBTQ+ rights but dig a little deeper and this falls down quickly. She’s already had to change her campaign video at least 3 times which is about as embarrassing as Boris’ speech on Peppar Pig.
– Sunak is so slick it might make voters forget how bad many of his policy moves have been so far. Trying to distance himself from ruined economy in the same way Boris tried to distance himself from nearly a decade of Tories in Westminster.
– Truss is a fairly big name much admired within the Tory party but incompetent at the day-to-day work.
– Tugendhat is unknown to me. I think he could win a lot of votes with general public but don’t think he’ll end up Prime Minister because of how much Tories love saying they take action to promote diversity while their policies do opposite for everyone else.
Opposition parties probably want Truss (obviously incompetent) or Braverman (obviously nasty) but I think the final two will be Sunak and Mordaunt.