Two strong holds for Lib Dems in by-elections

While Layla was putting in a storming performance on Question Time, her Oxfordshire colleagues were finishing off polling day in Wheatley ward. We were seeking to defend the seat we won by a whisker last year. Could Tim Bearder hold on?

Well, yes. By quite a lot.

Wheatley (Oxfordshire) result: LDEM: 61.0% (+15.8)

CON: 31.2% (-11.8)

LAB: 7.9% (-4.0) Liberal Democrat HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 29, 2018

It shows how well served the people in the ward have been by our Kirsten Johnson these past 18 months.

We also had a super hold in Aylesbury for Anders Christenson.

Aylesbury North West (Buckinghamshire) result: LDEM: 39.3% (+9.5)

CON: 30.5% (+5.9)

LAB: 25.6% (+2.9)

GRN: 4.6% (+1.4) Liberal Democrat HOLD. No UKIP (-19.7) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 29, 2018

And Christina Raven didn’t win, but she made a huge leap forward in Welwyn Hatfield. The Tories will be worried now.

Welwyn West (Welwyn Hatfield) result: CON: 58.7% (+19.0)

LDEM: 36.9% (+23.7)

LAB: 4.4% (-7.5) Conservative HOLD. No Independent (-35.2) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 29, 2018

And thanks to Stephen Barrow for flying the flag in a much more challenging situation.

Failsworth East (Oldham) result: LAB: 58.5% (-7.2)

CON: 29.0% (+5.3)

IND: 8.1% (+8.1)

UKIP: 2.8% (+2.8)

LDEM: 1.6% (-1.3) Labour HOLD. No Grn (-7.7) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 29, 2018

There are three more results to come…

