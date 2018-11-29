Caron Lindsay

Two strong holds for Lib Dems in by-elections

By | Thu 29th November 2018 - 11:57 pm

While Layla was putting in a storming performance on Question Time, her Oxfordshire colleagues were finishing off polling day in Wheatley ward. We were seeking to defend the seat we won by a whisker last year. Could Tim Bearder hold on?

Well, yes. By quite a lot.

It shows how well served the people in the ward have been by our Kirsten Johnson these past 18 months.

We also had a super hold in Aylesbury for Anders Christenson.

And Christina Raven didn’t win, but she made a huge leap forward in Welwyn Hatfield. The Tories will be worried now.

And thanks to Stephen Barrow for flying the flag in a much more challenging situation.

There are three more results to come…

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

