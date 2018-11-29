Two strong holds for Lib Dems in by-elections

While Layla was putting in a storming performance on Question Time, her Oxfordshire colleagues were finishing off polling day in Wheatley ward. We were seeking to defend the seat we won by a whisker last year. Could Tim Bearder hold on?
Well, yes. By quite a lot.
Wheatley (Oxfordshire) result:
LDEM: 61.0% (+15.8)
CON: 31.2% (-11.8)
LAB: 7.9% (-4.0)
Liberal Democrat HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 29, 2018
It shows how well served the people in the ward have been by our Kirsten Johnson these past 18 months.
We also had a super hold in Aylesbury for Anders Christenson.
Aylesbury North West (Buckinghamshire) result:
LDEM: 39.3% (+9.5)
CON: 30.5% (+5.9)
LAB: 25.6% (+2.9)
GRN: 4.6% (+1.4)
Liberal Democrat HOLD.
No UKIP (-19.7) as prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 29, 2018
And Christina Raven didn’t win, but she made a huge leap forward in Welwyn Hatfield. The Tories will be worried now.
Welwyn West (Welwyn Hatfield) result:
CON: 58.7% (+19.0)
LDEM: 36.9% (+23.7)
LAB: 4.4% (-7.5)
Conservative HOLD.
No Independent (-35.2) as prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 29, 2018
And thanks to Stephen Barrow for flying the flag in a much more challenging situation.
Failsworth East (Oldham) result:
LAB: 58.5% (-7.2)
CON: 29.0% (+5.3)
IND: 8.1% (+8.1)
UKIP: 2.8% (+2.8)
LDEM: 1.6% (-1.3)
Labour HOLD.
No Grn (-7.7) as prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 29, 2018
There are three more results to come…
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings