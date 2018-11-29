29 November 2018 – today’s press releases (the 500 miles edition)

Later than usual this evening, as I’ve spent the evening at a Proclaimers concert, courtesy of my lovely wife… it wasn’t 500 miles away…

PM leaving us in the dark on immigration

Cable: May “running scared” of real opposition

Lib Dems warn BBC that ‘Brexit debate’ may breach Ofcom code

Government has let down victims over second Leveson Inquiry

PM leaving us in the dark on immigration

Theresa May has today refused to confirm when the immigration white paper will be published. She was asked by Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb after Ministers originally promised to publish the white paper last year, but that deadline has been repeatedly postponed.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s failure to answer his question, Norman Lamb said:

It is unacceptable that Theresa May is still refusing to answer this question. She has spent years talking of ending free movement, but today has once again refused to tell us when we will find out what this means. The continual delays arising from cabinet splits are clearly because they know her proposals are dangerous for our public services and for business. There is already a shortage of workers in the NHS and social care and her proposals would only exacerbate them. This failure to produce the white paper is leaving everyone in the dark. It is vital the Conservative Government either publishes the paper or comes clean and admits their plans are simply unworkable.

Cable: May “running scared” of real opposition

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable has called out Theresa May for “running scared” of debating the real opposition. He said:

May is running scared of the real opposition. A debate shouldn’t take place between two cosy Brexiters. “The public demand the full facts and figures on the cost of Brexit. They also deserve to hear all the options. A People’s Vote, including the option to remain, is the only real alternative. I will make that case anytime, anywhere.

Lib Dems warn BBC that ‘Brexit debate’ may breach Ofcom code

Liberal Democrat President Sal Brinton and Party Chief Executive Nick Harvey have written to the Director General of the BBC, Lord Hall, questioning the legality of excluding the Liberal Democrats from the proposed Brexit debate.

A letter has been sent outlining that the Party will seek legal advice on the decision of the BBC to exclude the Liberal Democrats. This was following on from a letter sent earlier this week, in which the Party expressed disbelief at the format which would see two party leader’s with strikingly similar views engage in an entirely superficial ‘debate’.

Without the Liberal Democrats, who are the only national party to consistently oppose Brexit, there would be a complete imbalance of the political narrative which exists within the UK.

If this format is found to be in breach of the Ofcom Broadcasting Code, the Party will seek a judicial review.

Government has let down victims over second Leveson Inquiry

Responding to the announcement that the second Leveson Inquiry will not go ahead after victims lost a High Court fight against the Government, Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said: