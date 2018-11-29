Mark Valladares

29 November 2018 – today’s press releases (the 500 miles edition)

By | Thu 29th November 2018 - 11:50 pm

Later than usual this evening, as I’ve spent the evening at a Proclaimers concert, courtesy of my lovely wife… it wasn’t 500 miles away…

  • PM leaving us in the dark on immigration
  • Cable: May “running scared” of real opposition
  • Lib Dems warn BBC that ‘Brexit debate’ may breach Ofcom code
  • Government has let down victims over second Leveson Inquiry

PM leaving us in the dark on immigration

Theresa May has today refused to confirm when the immigration white paper will be published. She was asked by Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb after Ministers originally promised to publish the white paper last year, but that deadline has been repeatedly postponed.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s failure to answer his question, Norman Lamb said:

It is unacceptable that Theresa May is still refusing to answer this question. She has spent years talking of ending free movement, but today has once again refused to tell us when we will find out what this means.

The continual delays arising from cabinet splits are clearly because they know her proposals are dangerous for our public services and for business. There is already a shortage of workers in the NHS and social care and her proposals would only exacerbate them.

This failure to produce the white paper is leaving everyone in the dark. It is vital the Conservative Government either publishes the paper or comes clean and admits their plans are simply unworkable.

Cable: May “running scared” of real opposition

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable has called out Theresa May for “running scared” of debating the real opposition. He said:

May is running scared of the real opposition. A debate shouldn’t take place between two cosy Brexiters.

“The public demand the full facts and figures on the cost of Brexit. They also deserve to hear all the options. A People’s Vote, including the option to remain, is the only real alternative. I will make that case anytime, anywhere.

Lib Dems warn BBC that ‘Brexit debate’ may breach Ofcom code

Liberal Democrat President Sal Brinton and Party Chief Executive Nick Harvey have written to the Director General of the BBC, Lord Hall, questioning the legality of excluding the Liberal Democrats from the proposed Brexit debate.

A letter has been sent outlining that the Party will seek legal advice on the decision of the BBC to exclude the Liberal Democrats. This was following on from a letter sent earlier this week, in which the Party expressed disbelief at the format which would see two party leader’s with strikingly similar views engage in an entirely superficial ‘debate’.

Without the Liberal Democrats, who are the only national party to consistently oppose Brexit, there would be a complete imbalance of the political narrative which exists within the UK.

If this format is found to be in breach of the Ofcom Broadcasting Code, the Party will seek a judicial review.

Government has let down victims over second Leveson Inquiry

Responding to the announcement that the second Leveson Inquiry will not go ahead after victims lost a High Court fight against the Government, Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said:

The Conservative Government has let down those families who had their privacy invaded and their lives turned upside down by some of the press who behaved appallingly.

A commitment was made during the coalition that the Leveson Inquiry would be completed and that justice would be sought.

It’s not acceptable that this issue has been kicked into the long grass for so long, in an attempt to get us to forget it. But for the families that were affected by this intrusion, it will never be forgotten. They deserve better and the Liberal Democrats demand better for them.

Read more by or more about , , , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael 1 30th Nov - 12:11am
    @Malcolm Todd Thanks for your comment. As you note the CJEU is deciding about whether the UK can withdraw from A50 at the moment. But...
  • User AvatarCllr Mark Wright 30th Nov - 12:01am
    Brilliant article! Nice one Aria. More of this...
  • User Avatarfrankie 29th Nov - 11:44pm
    I look forward to the two fantasists arguing about who gets to ride the unicorn. Perhaps they can take turns.
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 29th Nov - 11:42pm
    @ Matt Comforting to know you feel better qualified than the Governor of the Bank of England......and, incidentally... he didn't characterise it as Project Annihilation.
  • User AvatarMartin 29th Nov - 11:40pm
    Matt: Your comment seems to border on satire. Perhaps it is the risible 90% claim that gives this impression. All countries operate within some sort...
  • User AvatarDavid Becket 29th Nov - 11:22pm
    Layla handled the first two questions well, a far more reasoned approach than Martin and the Labour spokesperson. However I then gave up, twenty minutes...
Wed 5th Dec 2018
19:00
Syria and its Future
Mon 10th Dec 2018
20:00
LibDem Pint, Sawbridgeworth