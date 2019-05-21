“Two thirds of Tory members want a no deal Brexit so voting Lib Dem to stop Brexit on Thursday is more important than ever”.

There are many reasons to vote Lib Dem on Thursday, but sending an indisputable “Stop Brexit” message, showing that the country has changed its mind, is even more important when you consider the recent YouGov poll of Tory members.

These people, and these people alone, get to choose the next Prime Minister.

And two thirds of them want to visit on us the catastrophe of a no deal Brexit.

84% of them want to deny us our say on the final Brexit deal.

These mostly affluent, older people are quite happy to play Russian Roulette with all of our lives and there are plenty leadership candidates prepared to promise them what they want.

We’ve been saying all along that a vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to stop Brexit. It sends an indisputable message to the Government. It can’t be confused with Scottish independence. And if you want to Remain, why would you even vote for the Brexit Labour Party?

A vote for Labour is a vote for Brexit.

A vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit.

Simple. #StopBrexit with us > https://t.co/dGhOFb5H8S pic.twitter.com/6Ik8FgYUWw — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 18, 2019

It is worth dropping everything and doing whatever you can to secure a huge Lib Dem vote in your area.

This election is not just about getting lots of MEPs for us, it is about the future direction of our country. It’s about showing that the public is absolutely and irrevocably opposed to the course Tory members want to take.

And these older, right wing affluent people go and vote. They will turn out in vast numbers on Thursday if they haven’t already voted by post. This is all the more reason to make sure that we have a huge turnout amongst young people and get them voting for us. So if you haven’t taken polling day off, see if you can change your plans and go and get out the vote.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings