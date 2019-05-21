“Two thirds of Tory members want a no deal Brexit so voting Lib Dem to stop Brexit on Thursday is more important than ever”.

There are many reasons to vote Lib Dem on Thursday, but sending an indisputable “Stop Brexit” message, showing that the country has changed its mind, is even more important when you consider the recent YouGov poll of Tory members.
These people, and these people alone, get to choose the next Prime Minister.
And two thirds of them want to visit on us the catastrophe of a no deal Brexit.
84% of them want to deny us our say on the final Brexit deal.
These mostly affluent, older people are quite happy to play Russian Roulette with all of our lives and there are plenty leadership candidates prepared to promise them what they want.
We’ve been saying all along that a vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to stop Brexit. It sends an indisputable message to the Government. It can’t be confused with Scottish independence. And if you want to Remain, why would you even vote for the Brexit Labour Party?
A vote for Labour is a vote for Brexit.
A vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit.
Simple. #StopBrexit with us > https://t.co/dGhOFb5H8S pic.twitter.com/6Ik8FgYUWw
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 18, 2019
It is worth dropping everything and doing whatever you can to secure a huge Lib Dem vote in your area.
This election is not just about getting lots of MEPs for us, it is about the future direction of our country. It’s about showing that the public is absolutely and irrevocably opposed to the course Tory members want to take.
And these older, right wing affluent people go and vote. They will turn out in vast numbers on Thursday if they haven’t already voted by post. This is all the more reason to make sure that we have a huge turnout amongst young people and get them voting for us. So if you haven’t taken polling day off, see if you can change your plans and go and get out the vote.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Political commentators on the BBC are still saying that the next Tory leader will be Prime Minister. If they believe in anything they should believe in the Uncertainty Principle.
The general election in 2017 did not provide an overall majority for the Tories.
Since then three Tory MPs have joined Change UK (The Independent Group) and other respected Tory MPs have distanced themselves publicly without joining another party.
Thursday provides another opportunity in the Commons to move a vote of no confidence.
“Two thirds of Tory members want a no deal Brexit so voting Lib Dem to stop Brexit on Thursday is more important than ever”.
If that’s the case, Caron, why on earth did we ever go into Coalition with them and give them the oxygen of government which led to all this fiasco ?
It should be carved on every Lib Dem heart – ‘Never give the Tories the time of day – and if you ride on a tiger prepare to be eaten’.
@David Raw 21st May ’19 – 1:05pm
The Tory membership has changed considerably since 2010 and overall, since the Referendum, become much more radical in its attitude to Europe, in line with all Leave voters.
Satisfying to blame it on the Lib Dems though.