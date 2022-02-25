Nick Da Costa

Update on Conference deadlines: Emergency Motions on Ukraine

By | Fri 25th February 2022 - 4:57 pm

I am certain that many of you have been following the terribly upsetting news in Ukraine, following Russia’s invasion.

The Federal Conference Committee has agreed that due to the ongoing and evolving situation in Ukraine that we would allow a later deadline for an emergency motion on the topic of Ukraine. The deadline for this will be Thursday, 10 March at 13:00.

The motion will then be announced on Friday morning before the commencement of Conference. Any motions submitted already on Ukraine can either be carried forward to the new deadline, alternatively those who have already submitted emergency motions on Ukraine may want to consider withdrawing their motions and submitting updated motions for the new deadline. 

You will be able to submit a motion via: https://www.libdems.org.uk/conference_submissions

This will allow members time to prepare and submit motions that may take into consideration the changing situation over the next days in the lead-up to Spring Conference.  The emergency motion will be debated in the Sunday morning Emergency Motion slot and the Federal Conference Committee will provide further information on this closer to the date.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate reaching out.

* Nick Da Costa is Chair of the Federal Conference Committee

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Conference.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Jim Dapre
    Are Brits living abroad in tax havens allowed to vote? There should be "No representation without taxation"....
  • Gordon
    I’m sure many will see the outline suggestion in my earlier comment as a bridge to far and dismiss it out of hand. It would indeed be a very big change to ...
  • Gordon
    The penultimate paragraph nails it. No party has “a vision for a worthwhile future”. They just scrabble around looking for memes they hope will a...
  • nigel hunter
    Over the last 10 years social house building has stopped. Prefabs were built rapidly after WW2.Housing for refugees will be needed.Putin played the indifference...
  • Sarah Cheung Johnson
    Responding to Trevor Andrews: "Using terms like “white privilege” and “anti-race” do not endear people to your argument. If you feel you are unrepresen...