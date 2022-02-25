Paul Heilbron

ALDC by-election report – 24 February 2022

By | Fri 25th February 2022 - 7:55 pm

A testing week on the by-election front for the Liberal Democrats after a flurry of successful weeks to begin 2022. With eight vacancies to fight (one of which was on Wednesday) we stood in four, one of which we saw the chequered flag. The high of a fantastic gain on Maldon TC was certainly marred by only standing a candidate on 50% of available ballots this week. Let’s delve into the detail.

We kick off proceedings over at Maldon where both the Town and District council were holding by-elections. We can take great pride from both elections but with a gain from the Conservatives on the Town side of things this is certainly candidate, or should I say councillor, John Driver that steals the show this week. With a staggering 65% of the vote share, we now have another Town councillor added to the roster. Congratulations to John and the whole team for such a fantastic result.

Although the same victorious story doesn’t project from the district council result we can be thrilled with the efforts of Colin Baldy and his team. Although the Conservatives held onto the seat, a 12% vote share returned from a standing start is not to be sniffed at. The groundwork has truly been laid for the next time around. Keep up the good work.

We move away from Maldon but unfortunately into a narrative of blue is the colour. Both South Kesteven District council by-elections went to the Tories in the wards of Isaac Newton and Aveland. As did St Peter’s ward on Castle Point Borough Council. This theme may have something to do with the fact that there was not a Liberal Democrat candidate on any of the ballot papers. We must always strive for a full slate, paramount to our success and integral to our ethos, we must stand a candidate in every possible election no matter the location, size or scale.

Although the Conservatives claimed the spoils from Colsterworth on Lincolnshire CC, Harrish Bisnauthsing’s return was very amicable indeed. A 16.8% of the vote share from a standing start and peeling away a considerable chunk of the Tory vote is a fine night’s work for the team over at Colsterworth.

Seven runners and riders meant the Ferryhill by-election was a jam-packed affair. Labour ultimately gained the seat but thank you to Bill Thorkilsden for being the Liberal among many on the ballot paper.

Last but not least, Spelthorne’s by-election of Stanwell North produced the unusual phenomenon of a Wednesday by-election. Labour secured a gain from the Conservatives through the smallest of margins, just 38 votes split the two parties.

A full breakdown of the results can be seen on the ALDC website.

* Paul Heilbron is a Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC

