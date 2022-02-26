Observations of an expat: Putin’s disastrous time machine

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown the world back in time to a world order based on the dangerous dictum: might is right.

We have been pushed through the looking glass into a new world where laws and treaties are irrelevant and life and death decisions are made on the basis of blatant lies and where the morally bankrupt prevail.

Overshadowing this frightening reality is that Vladimir Putin has his finger on the button that controls the world’s largest nuclear arsenal.

Facing this disaster scenario is an unprepared West. For years it has over-focused on the economic challenge of China while downplaying the more immediate threat of an increasingly bitter, autocratic, militaristic, nationalistic, messianic and possibly unhinged Vladimir Putin.

War with Russia was unthinkable. It defied common sense as the rest of the world understood it. Surely the threat of massive sanctions would force Russian business to control Putin. No, the Russian president sits at the apex of an unprincipled kleptocracy and has skilfully tied Russian business interests to his own extreme views.

Successive US administrations have not helped. George W. Bush unilaterally scrapped the ABM Treaty and turned a blind eye when Putin attacked Georgia. Obama over-pivoted towards Asia while his Secretary of State Hillary Clinton pushed reset buttons with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

But worst of all was Donald Trump a self-confessed admirer of strongmen in general and Putin in particular. He pushed recognition of the Russian annexation of Crimea. As Russian tanks rolled across the Ukrainian border this week Trump and his ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Putin as a “genius.”

Joe Biden appears well-intentioned but ill-equipped. Like his predecessors, his blinkered focus was directed towards Asia. His pacifist nature coupled with the American public’s frustration with decades of foreign wars led to a weak response to Putin’s sabre rattling. In Putin’s political lexicon, weakness spells opportunity.

The rest of the Western Alliance is not much better. British remainers argued back in 2016 that withdrawal from the EU would weaken European security and expose Europe to the threat of the Russian bear. “Fear factor,” screamed Brexiteers. Well, now it is time to be afraid.

Democracies require a strong moral base for success, especially when facing a war situation. Their publics need to know they are making sacrifices for a noble cause. Britain’s Conservative Party, and in particular Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is seen as morally corrupt. He has treated parliament with contempt and lied to it and the British public .

Continental Europe – and in particular Germany – are dependent on Russian oil and gas for up to half of their energy requirements. As far back as the Reagan Administration, the Americans have been trying to persuade the Germans to diversify their energy sources. The new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz only reluctantly agreed to suspend the opening of the Nordstream2 gas pipeline and he and the rest of the world are now faced with, at best, spiralling energy prices and, at worst, Putin turning off the taps in response to any EU sanctions. Scholz himself has so far appeared weak and vacillating.

The French have long believed that they have a special relationship with Russia. This was one of the main reasons President Emmanuel Macron publicly inserted himself into negotiations. He spent hours talking with Putin in Moscow and via cyber link. At various times the French leader led the world to believe that he was on the cusp of a diplomatic breakthrough. But Putin lied to him as he did to everyone else. Macron was humiliated and his dream of replacing Angela Merkel as leader of Europe have been dealt a serious blow. His re-election hopes have also suffered.

The West has consistently failed to keep its voters aware of the Russian threat. They have ignored the political dictum that the price of peace is constant vigilance. Most NATO countries have fallen well short of the target of two percent of GDP defence spending. Voters have allowed themselves to be led astray by morally dubious political leaders. These issues cannot be swept under the carpet. They must be dealt with if the West is to provide a united and successful front against Putin.

So what now? Putin will effectively annex Ukraine. But if he believes that Ukrainians will welcome his rule he is suffering a dangerous delusion which in turn threatens the world. They will almost certainly fight back with an insurgency type warfare, possibly from refugee camps which are already springing up in Poland. The problem is that the Russian president has inextricably tied himself to the cause of Russia in Ukraine and possibly elsewhere in the Slavic world. Failure is not an option. Failure means the end of Putin and his kleptocracy. The high cost of failure means that the Russian president has no choice but to continue to advance through uncharted political waters.

His main vehicles for this dangerous journey are guns, gas, oil and cyber warfare. Russia is an economic mess and is about to become more so. Whatever political power Putin has is now derived almost entirely from the barrel of gun and the nozzle of petrol pump. The use of either or both threatens to inflict severe damage on the rest of the world.

The Russian president has said that any resistance will be met with a response the “likes of which the world has never seen.” The danger is that this is Kremlin shorthand for nuclear weapons. American intelligence has reported that the Russians are testing battlefield nuclear weapons.

America, Britain and the EU have promised “massive sanctions.” They are shying away from committing NATO troops. As Biden, said American troops facing Russian troops is a dangerous situation. To prevent such an occurrence the alliance has a convenient get-out clause: Ukraine is not a NATO member and therefore not protected by the Three Musketeer Article Five clause of the North Atlantic Treaty. But that does not stop any NATO country from providing weaponry to Ukrainian insurgents.

This raises the spectre of a Russian retaliation against NATO members for sanctions and/or military support for Ukrainians. The most likely reprisal would be cyber-attacks. Another possibility is blocking gas and oil deliveries, and a third terrifying prospect is that a frustrated Putin could use battlefield nuclear weapons which would create radioactive dust which could easily drift westward into NATO territory. Any of these scenarios could be construed as an attack on a NATO country and Biden’s nightmare becomes a reality.

Many in America would argue that it is a faraway country if no strategic value to the United States. They are wrong. It is a 15 minute trip for a nuclear-tipped missile. About the same as a ride to their local McDonalds.

There is also the fact that if Putin succeeds he will re-write the post war rule book which has favoured economic growth and prosperity in democratic countries. The political values of the West underwrite its prosperity and are indivisible from them. To keep them, Putin must fail and must be seen to do so.

The problem is that failure is an unacceptable option for Putin. He has warned that he is prepared to go to any lengths to avoid it. So the challenge for the West – and the rest of the world – is how to bring about Putin’s downfall in a way that contains any attempts to retaliate and escalate.

* Tom Arms is the Foreign Editor of Liberal Democratic Voice. His book “America Made in Britain” has recently been published by Amberley Books. He is also the author of “The Encyclopaedia of the Cold War.”