Vernon-Jackson backs Mordaunt in Tory leadership race

Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Lib Dem leader of Portsmouth City Council has given his backing to Penny Mordaunt as the Tory leader contest enters its closing stages among the MPs.

Reported in the i, Gerald Vernon-Jackson described Mordaunt as “competent and hard-working” and told the newspaper that she has been a “pleasure to work with” since she was elected as an MP in 2010.

Inevitably I would like a Prime Minister not to be Conservative, but for a few years there will be – looking at the choices and, from a Portsmouth point of view, Penny would be good.

He continued:

She was the first female Secretary of State for Defence, clearly she was sacked from that because she didn’t get on with Boris… but maybe that’s a badge of honour… [She is ]one of the more responsive MPs, if there’s a problem in the city that I think she can help with then we will text and she’s very responsive.

He pointed to Mordaunt’s action in opposing a proposal by Aquind Ltd to build a cross-Channel power cable through Portsmouth, despite Aquind being a significant contributor to Tory funds.

There’s been lots of stuff over Boris Johnson’s government about people being in hock with Tory party donors, effectively getting access, and this is an example where Penny stood up to not do that and do the exact opposite. I always want to be fair to people. You have to recognise the good.

