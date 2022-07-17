NewsHound

Vernon-Jackson backs Mordaunt in Tory leadership race

By | Sun 17th July 2022 - 6:36 pm

Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Lib Dem leader of Portsmouth City Council has given his backing to Penny Mordaunt as the Tory leader contest enters its closing stages among the MPs.

Reported in the i, Gerald Vernon-Jackson described Mordaunt as “competent and hard-working” and told the  newspaper that she has been a “pleasure to work with” since she was elected as an MP in 2010.

Inevitably I would like a Prime Minister not to be Conservative, but for a few years there will be – looking at the choices and, from a Portsmouth point of view, Penny would be good.

He continued:

She was the first female Secretary of State for Defence, clearly she was sacked from that because she didn’t get on with Boris… but maybe that’s a badge of honour… [She is ]one of the more responsive MPs, if there’s a problem in the city that I think she can help with then we will text and she’s very responsive.

He pointed to Mordaunt’s action in opposing a proposal by Aquind Ltd to build a cross-Channel power cable through Portsmouth, despite Aquind being a significant contributor to Tory funds.

There’s been lots of stuff over Boris Johnson’s government about people being in hock with Tory party donors, effectively getting access, and this is an example where Penny stood up to not do that and do the exact opposite.

I always want to be fair to people. You have to recognise the good.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Roland
    It would seem Ali Capper has no real appreciation that the UK has changed since 2016 and is still living in the past, given her idea of action is for someone el...
  • Yeovil Yokel
    Perhaps, Brad, you should spend this October through to New Year down here in Somerset picking apples in the cold & wet on minimal pay so that you can post ...
  • Catherine Royce
    I love it. With boiled mashed root veg, greens and a wee dram (try GlenAllachie) you can't beat it on a cold wet night and there will be plenty of those this ...
  • Andy Boddington
    This shows no understanding of the difficulties that farmers and horticulturalists face. Far from being unskilled, picking fruits and hops requires a lot of pra...
  • Rif Winfield
    Very sad news, and sincere commiserations to Mick and the rest of her family. I have many good memories from the 1970s of Ruth as a brilliant leader of NLYL, an...