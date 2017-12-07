Vince Cable: Lib Dems are the natural party of business

This morning, Vince Cable launched the Lib Dem Business and Entrepreneurs’ Network. It already has 80 leading figures from the business community, including angel investor Andrew Dixon and Chair of Allied Irish Banks Richard Pym.

He explained why the Lib Dems were the natural party of business:

We do not see the world as binary, capitalism and socialism. There are many different ways business and the economy can function. Understanding of that is why @LibDems is the natural party of business #LDBEN — Vince Cable (@vincecable) December 7, 2017

And showed how the Government is letting business down:

The Brexit Secretary admitted yesterday that no quantitative assessment of leaving the Customs Union has been made. Demonstrates the government’s frivolous, irresponsible approach to business #LDBEN — Vince Cable (@vincecable) December 7, 2017

Vince added:

Under my leadership, I will ensure the Liberal Democrats are a strong voice for business and economic common sense. We will provide a sound and sensible plan to protect our economy, jobs and tax revenue from Brexit. Labour under Corbyn are intent on bashing business, while the Tories are pursuing an extreme version Brexit that will do permanent damage to our economy. We will provide a natural home for businesses and entrepreneurs. We would build on the industrial strategy that we introduced in government, keep Britain at the heart of the single market and pursue ambitious reforms at home that will support businesses and boost growth.

Richard Pym, Chair Allied Irish Banks plc, Co-Chair and Founder Member of LDBEN, stated: