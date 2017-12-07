Second Referendum? When was the first one?

If there was a referendum asking voters to choose between continued membership of the EU under the current agreement, or with a settled deal between Britain and the EU after we’ve left, then I must have been on holiday when it took place!
On the 23rd of June 2016 there was a referendum and people voted for something – that much we know.
After a campaign that was described as having “glaring democratic deficiencies” by the Electoral Reform Society, people voted to leave the European Union. They did so for a variety of reasons. Some thought it would reduce immigration, others believed they would get more money for the NHS, and some did so based on vague and indefinable notions of sovereignty.
Everyone voted in good faith. It’s wrong to accuse Leave voters of not knowing what they were voting for, or not understanding what they were doing – everyone makes decisions based on how they interpret their own reality.
However nobody can possibly predict the consequences that will now ensue because of this decision.
A referendum on the final Brexit deal is essential.
This wouldn’t be a ‘second ‘referendum because there never was a first referendum on a negotiated deal.
In order for people to vote sensibly in a binary referendum then, surely – with an urgent appeal to common sense – you have to give them two options that can be directly compared and scrutinised against each other. The 2016 vote failed to do this. It was a campaign of sentiment not fact: a saga presented as zealous nationalism VS apocalyptic defeatism (‘Project Fear’), and zealous nationalism brought them out to princely turnout sum of 72.2% and won the day.
Brexit is likely but it is not inevitable. Public opinion could change everything.
So far there is a growing trend where people think it was wrong to leave the EU. This is happening because as the negations proceed, it becomes apparent that untangling ourselves from the a union we’ve been a part of for decades is a lot more complicated than what was sold to us in the campaign.
But the debate so far continues to centre on having a ‘second’ referendum.
We need to change the discussion from a ‘second’ referendum, to a referendum on the final deal. It’s not a trivial point about wording; the two have very different connotations.
The option of a “second” referendum may put people off because on the face of it, this comes across undemocratic and divisive. Also the timing is ambiguous, possibly within the next few weeks or even days, and people will be fatigued.
A referendum on the final deal, by contrast, is a different scenario. It doesn’t suggest any time soon, it would have to be at the end of the negotiations when the deal which has been negotiated by politicians behind closed doors is known. People can, at long last, compare and contrast the status quo on the one hand, with life post-Brexit on the other.
Already, framing the discussion in terms of a vote on the negotiated deal seems to be working: 50% of people support a vote on the final deal and 34% oppose.
A potential deal between the UK and the EU was nearly reached, but thwarted by the DUP. It highlights how feeble May’s position really is, but it also makes it clear that Brexit has now lost the threadbare democratic legitimacy that it had: a party with 0.9% of the UK vote share is, from behind the scenes, pulling the strings and dictating what sort of deal the entire country will get; never mind Scotland, or the city of London, or indeed the opinions of the entire 48% of people that voted to remain. Theresa May’s tawdry deal with the reactionary DUP has totally undermined her negotiating position. And as if irony couldn’t take any more hits – Northern Ireland voted to remain.
To restore democratic legitimacy, the Brexit process must be returned to the people so they can either reject or sign off on whatever version of Brexit Theresa May can put together.
* Chris Park is studying for an MLitt in Media and Communication in Glasgow and is a member of the Liberal Democrats
I am as keen as anyone to stay in the EU but this is NOT the topic that is going to have any chance of revising our fortunes. We need to shout about domestic social and welfare issues. That is what matter where it matters.
Chris, this is as it has been promoted throughout, only the media call it the second referendum.
The fact is people are not daft. They yearn , we do, for those things that improve our situations.
Nobody sees the EU as doing that.
The EU needs to make itself an attractive proposition.
It rarely does this even as we know it is more a force of good than not.
But talk of ever closer union from supposed liberals or Liberal Democrats of the EU puts paid to any prospect of this land not going for Brexit.
The thing that Tim and Vince did not and do not do, is get together with the Liberals of the EU and say to them, we are at the heart of this internationalism, we are of the essence of it, we were amongst the founding signatories and prime movers behind the creation of the London, based Liberal international, we do not think you get the desire to be more autonomous, more local, more national, now, but not to retreat into a bunker.
To Vehostdt , to Macron, pack it in , all this homogenised milk EU, nonsense, get with it, get organic !
The first referendum was in 1975. Previously a referendum was thought to be unconstitutional, but the UK does not have a written constitution, but a flexible, unwritten arrangement.
Shirley Williams’ memoirs show that initially the population did not believe that the vote was for them, but many meetings in village halls persuaded them of its reality. NO voters included Michael Foot and Enoch Powell). YES voters included Roy Jenkins, David Steel and Edward Heath ‘The Europals’. There were large majorities for YES in every region, so that David Dimbleby’s attempt to cover the results became a bit of a damp squib. An important factor was the faster economic growth of the existing member states. The Lord Chancellor had informed parliament of the constitutional issues. The Prime Minister at the time had been Harold MacMillan (conservative) whose wartime ‘friend’ Charles de Gaulle had vetoed a British application in a televised interview. De Gaulle might have been affected by Winston Churchill’s wartime threat to have him executed, but doomed his own postwar presidency by choosing a referendum in preference to a general election on the calculated basis that he was more likely to win it. The French people voted NO to his plans for reform of the French Senate and De Gaulle resigned the presidency and retired from politics.
Denmark had voted YES in a referendum and joined the EEC.
Norway voted NO, narrowly, causing their Prime Minister to resign. She remained in international politics at the UN.
When Sweden applied they were welcomed by a record high YES vote in the European parliament. Norway applied again at the same time, got another NO vote in a referendum. Their PM did not resign.
Switzerland negotiated a relationship and asked their electorate for approval in seven simultaneous referendums. They voted YES, YES, YES, YES, YES, YES and YES. They also voted in a referendum to join the United Nations.
@ Mr Underhill “De Gaulle might have been affected by Winston Churchill’s wartime threat to have him executed”. Yes, indeed. If that really happened it might well have been, shall we say, a trifle off putting to General de Gaulle.
But, it would be interesting to know what possible shred of evidence or historically respectable source you can produce for such an incredible statement.
Interesting to be reminded of the 5, June, 1975 EU Referendum, though I’m not sure whether Mr Underhill thinks Mr David Steel was the Liberal Party Leader. It was in fact a certain Jeremy Thorpe.
What is often forgotten is that Prime Minister Harold Wilson called that Referendum to bridge a split in his own party.
It is interesting to speculate that if the May government fell, as it might, and another Jeremy (C) was to become PM in the ensuing election – he decide to follow Mr Wilson’s precedent for the very same reasons.
Have you thought this through yet Lib Dem MP’s should it be that Teresa & Co fall ?
We might even get a newly ennobled Lord Lorenzo as Minister of Culture who could give himself an Arts Council grant.
David
As one who has long favoured an alliance, but was thinking more, of pm Dan Jarvis, like your suggestion but please , it shall be
Lord Cherin of Wimbledon Common!!!