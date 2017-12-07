Second Referendum? When was the first one?

If there was a referendum asking voters to choose between continued membership of the EU under the current agreement, or with a settled deal between Britain and the EU after we’ve left, then I must have been on holiday when it took place!

On the 23rd of June 2016 there was a referendum and people voted for something – that much we know.

After a campaign that was described as having “glaring democratic deficiencies” by the Electoral Reform Society, people voted to leave the European Union. They did so for a variety of reasons. Some thought it would reduce immigration, others believed they would get more money for the NHS, and some did so based on vague and indefinable notions of sovereignty.

Everyone voted in good faith. It’s wrong to accuse Leave voters of not knowing what they were voting for, or not understanding what they were doing – everyone makes decisions based on how they interpret their own reality.

However nobody can possibly predict the consequences that will now ensue because of this decision.

A referendum on the final Brexit deal is essential.

This wouldn’t be a ‘second ‘referendum because there never was a first referendum on a negotiated deal.

In order for people to vote sensibly in a binary referendum then, surely – with an urgent appeal to common sense – you have to give them two options that can be directly compared and scrutinised against each other. The 2016 vote failed to do this. It was a campaign of sentiment not fact: a saga presented as zealous nationalism VS apocalyptic defeatism (‘Project Fear’), and zealous nationalism brought them out to princely turnout sum of 72.2% and won the day.

Brexit is likely but it is not inevitable. Public opinion could change everything.

So far there is a growing trend where people think it was wrong to leave the EU. This is happening because as the negations proceed, it becomes apparent that untangling ourselves from the a union we’ve been a part of for decades is a lot more complicated than what was sold to us in the campaign.

But the debate so far continues to centre on having a ‘second’ referendum.

We need to change the discussion from a ‘second’ referendum, to a referendum on the final deal. It’s not a trivial point about wording; the two have very different connotations.

The option of a “second” referendum may put people off because on the face of it, this comes across undemocratic and divisive. Also the timing is ambiguous, possibly within the next few weeks or even days, and people will be fatigued.

A referendum on the final deal, by contrast, is a different scenario. It doesn’t suggest any time soon, it would have to be at the end of the negotiations when the deal which has been negotiated by politicians behind closed doors is known. People can, at long last, compare and contrast the status quo on the one hand, with life post-Brexit on the other.

Already, framing the discussion in terms of a vote on the negotiated deal seems to be working: 50% of people support a vote on the final deal and 34% oppose.

A potential deal between the UK and the EU was nearly reached, but thwarted by the DUP. It highlights how feeble May’s position really is, but it also makes it clear that Brexit has now lost the threadbare democratic legitimacy that it had: a party with 0.9% of the UK vote share is, from behind the scenes, pulling the strings and dictating what sort of deal the entire country will get; never mind Scotland, or the city of London, or indeed the opinions of the entire 48% of people that voted to remain. Theresa May’s tawdry deal with the reactionary DUP has totally undermined her negotiating position. And as if irony couldn’t take any more hits – Northern Ireland voted to remain.

To restore democratic legitimacy, the Brexit process must be returned to the people so they can either reject or sign off on whatever version of Brexit Theresa May can put together.

* Chris Park is studying for an MLitt in Media and Communication in Glasgow and is a member of the Liberal Democrats