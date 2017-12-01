Here’s Vince Cable’s message for World Aids Day:
Subscribe
- Follow @LibDemVoice on Twitter
- Like us on Facebook
- Subscribe to our feed
- Sign-up for our daily email digest
Most Read
Search
Op-eds
- Federal Policy Committee Report 29 November 2017 (Geoff Payne)
- ALDC’s by-election report 30 November 2017: A great night of by-elections (ALDC)
- In the Dorset town of Beaminster Cllr Gil Streets enacted Liberal Democracy: let us not forget that. (Ed Fordham)
- Observations of an ex pat: Wounded Special Relationship (Tom Arms)
- The Party Disciplinary Review (Kirsten Johnson)
- The difficulties of financial regulation, illustrated in two photographs
- My tweets
- The Blood is the Life for 02-12-2017
- Should Meghan Markle set a precedent for other non-UK nationals?
- Care Home Funding – Sorry we are spending all the money on Brexit
- DUSA's Winter Market
- Justice is served lukewarm
- Ideological obsession with hard Brexit putting 20 years of peace at risk
- Politics Predictions For 2018
- Goldeneye on the Grand Union at Wistow
Recent Comments
- Gordon 2nd Dec - 1:34pm
I agree with the first two comments. The system is broken beyond repair (actually it never worked) so we need to start over and not...
- Richard Underhill 2nd Dec - 1:15pm
"in Kent, another sold gain in Maidstone by Rob Field" should this be 'solid gain in Maidstone' ? Maidstone was a target seat in the...
- Richard Underhill 2nd Dec - 12:54pm
At a Lib Dem Pint meeting this week a member said to me that he wants to get started on campaigning to remain in the...
- Gordon 2nd Dec - 12:45pm
Katharine – The existing approach looks wonderful at first blush but, as proven over ~30 years, it simply doesn’t work; in all that time it...
- Richard Underhill 2nd Dec - 12:35pm
Philip Hammond refused the money, but Theresa May was Minister for Women and Equality at cabinet level during the coalition at a time that a...
- David Warren 2nd Dec - 11:45am
Elizabeth makes some good points. It does sometimes feel as though policy is made my an elite group and the process is complex, I consider...
Mon 4th Dec 2017
Thu 7th Dec 2017
Sat 9th Dec 2017
10:00