ALDC’s by-election report 30 November 2017: A great night of by-elections

This local politics malarkey is all too easy, isn’t it? A full house of Lib Dem wins in the 4 by-elections across the South of England has us all cheerful as we head into the festive season, and provides us with a some inspiration for what we can achieve in 2018! Last night leaves us with a vote share of 25.3% (+12.0%) across November, with a total of 9 seats (2 holds, 7 gains, 0 losses).

Tandridge DC, Westway – Lib Dem hold

LD Helen Rujbally 483 [53.5%; +17.5%] Con 239 [26.5%; -2.5%] Lab 118 [13.1%; -2.8%] UKIP 62 [6.9%; -12.2%]

Starting off with a brilliant hold, congratulations to Helen and everyone in Westway. This seat is normally a pretty tough fight between us and the Tories so to hold it with an absolute majority is a real testament to the campaign team in Tandridge. Very interesting to note is that the collapse in UKIP vote didn’t benefit the Tories at all here, which does seem to be the case in local elections recently. Certainly the UKIP vote seems to be quite willing to switch to us locally if we campaign effectively, leaving our prognosis looking evermore hopeful for next year!

Maidstone BC, North – Lib Dem gain from Conservative

LD Rob Field 719 [51.4%; +8.4%] Con 364 [26.0%; +2.1%] Lab 270 [19.3%; +6.1%] Grn 47 [3.4%; -0.1%] UKIP 0 [[0.0%; -16.8%]]

Next to a reliable Lib Dem seat that we lent to the Tories in 2015, well done to Rob and the team in Maidstone. This result continues the fine record of success in the Borough Council and leaves us as the biggest party, with 23 councillors to the Tories’ 22, hopefully leading us to push on from leading with a minority and into overall control in 2018!

Gosport BC, Bridgemary North Ward – Lib Dem gain from Labour

LD Stephen Hammond 644 [58.0%; +58.0%] Lab 255 [23.0%; -49.0%] Con 213 [19.1%; -8.9%]

To the first of our “from nowhere” gains of the week, massive congratulions to Stephen and everyone in Gosport. I have it on good authority that the campaign put out a forest’s worth of literature and it clearly paid dividends in a seat where we had never even stood a candidate and that Labour had won every time. If this one doesn’t show you all the merits of standing candidates then I don’t know what will!

Torridge DC, Torrington – Lib Dem gain from UKIP

LD Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin 701 [60.2%; +60.2%] Ind 180 [15.5%; +15.5%] Con 159 [13.6%; -6.0%] Grn 76 [6.5%; -15.9%] UKIP 49 [4.2%; -16.8%] Lab 0 [[0.0%; -12.4%]] Ind 0 [[0.0%; -24.6%]]

Finally we head down to Torrington, scene of the first Liberal by-election gain for 29 years in 1958, signalling the start of the long Liberal revival across the nation, and perhaps one of the most politically diverse seats in the country, where in 2015 the ward returned 1 Independent, 1 Green and 1 UKIP councillor (told you it was diverse!). Congratulations to Cheryl and the team in Torridge, winning from a standing start and giving us a full set for the week!

Next week we have a mere 2 by-elections. but with a chance of another gain in North Devon (and a chance at toppling the Conservative council in the process!). See you all next week.

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners