Vince focuses on housing as he visits his old Council ward

Vince Cable is up in Scotland this weekend. He’s speaking at East Dunbartonshire Lib Dems’ dinner tonight. It’s the local party’s first dinner since Jo Swinson was re-elected as MP last June.

He took a nostalgic trip to his old Council ward in Glasgow Maryhill first. He was a Labour councillor back in the 70s. When he was a councillor he and colleagues got tenements refurbished and saved a community from dispersal.

A trip down memory lane for @vincecable as he returned to his old @GlasgowCC #Maryhill ward. He stopped the tenements demolition, the Maryhill motorway and invested in social housing. pic.twitter.com/0u5V3aNUSn

He said:

Nobody should be without a place to call home.

We are facing a dramatic wealth gap that is not getting any smaller. It is a major driver of the disadvantages faced by younger people, who are currently struggling to get a foot on the housing ladder.

Conservative policies on inheritance tax and capital gains tax have only widened this inequality of wealth between generations.

What’s more, here in Scotland, and indeed across rest of the UK, the homelessness crisis is worsening and more and more people are sleeping out in the cold on our streets. Under such circumstances it is a national scandal that thousands of homes across the country are sitting empty.

These homes could be turned into affordable places to live for some of the most vulnerable people in our society. The government needs to urgently review the current system which is clearly not working.

Liberal Democrats are proposing innovative solutions to bring empty homes back into use.

More powers for councils to bring homes up to standard must form part of a wider package to tackle the housing crisis, including building more homes on unused public sector land and clamping down on land-banking.