Vince: I strongly disagree with Tim Farron – and other Lib Dem reaction

Vince Cable has responded to Tim Farron’s interview today with a strongly worded tweet:

I strongly disagree with @timfarron’s personal views expressed today. @libdems have a long & proud record of fighting for #LGBT+ rights: campaigning to repeal section 28, equalising age of consent and legislating for equal marriage. I will continue to champion rights and dignity. — Vince Cable (@vincecable) January 10, 2018

Party President Sal Brinton agreed:

I strongly endorse Vince’s comments below. https://t.co/Bxo1nNzNRD — SalBrinton (@SalBrinton) January 10, 2018

Scottish Lib Dem Leader Willie Rennie endorsed this view as well:

.@timfarron is entitled to his views and I know he has been troubled about the issue but I don’t agree with his interpretation. I personally and politically support #LGBTQ rights – and always will. — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) January 10, 2018

Former Lib Dem Lords Leader Jim Wallace had this to say:

Of course @timfarron has a right to express his beliefs, but I’m sure he’ll respect the sincerely held beliefs of many Christians, like myself, who profoundly disagree. — Jim Wallace (@jrwallace54) January 10, 2018

Christine Jardine reaffirmed her commitment to campaigning for LGBT+ rights:

I completely agree with @vincecable & reject @timfarron’s personal view. I will always fight for LGBTI+ rights https://t.co/VNZJuiswJF — Christine Jardine MP (@cajardineMP) January 10, 2018

Liz Barker also endorsed Vince’s tweets and particularly mentioned LGBT Christians:

This is the authentic voice of a true leader of the @LibDems who represents us all including @LibDems Christians. https://t.co/n7BCIAKNxY — Liz Barker (@LizBarkerLords) January 10, 2018

And Brian Paddick revealed more about his resignation from Tim Farron’s shadow cabinet earlier this year.

I resigned from @timfarron ‘s top team because he lied about what he believed, not because he believes gay sex is a sin. I think it’s very damaging, to young LGBT people in particular, to hear people in positions of authority broadcast such views, but at least he’s being honest. — Brian Paddick (@brianpaddick) January 10, 2018

Jennie Rigg, chair of LGBT+ Lib Dems, wrote about her reaction on her personal blog.

This is someone I consider(ed?) a friend saying this shit. It’s someone I actually care about. And it wears you down, you know? It hurts. It hurts that I put effort into defending someone who clearly just does not get what the problem is, and keeps on bringing it up and making it worse. And says he plans to continue doing so. Honestly, folks, I’ve just had enough.

Our editor was concerned that Tim’s decision to express this view might harm people who were having a hard time dealing with their sexuality or gender identity.