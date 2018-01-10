The Voice

Vince: I strongly disagree with Tim Farron – and other Lib Dem reaction

By | Wed 10th January 2018 - 9:32 pm

Vince Cable has responded to Tim Farron’s interview today with a strongly worded tweet:

Party President Sal Brinton agreed:

Scottish Lib Dem Leader Willie Rennie endorsed this view as well:

 

Former Lib Dem Lords Leader Jim Wallace had this to say:

Christine Jardine reaffirmed her commitment to campaigning for LGBT+ rights:

Liz Barker also endorsed Vince’s tweets and particularly mentioned LGBT Christians:

And Brian Paddick revealed more about his resignation from Tim Farron’s shadow cabinet earlier this year.

Jennie Rigg, chair of LGBT+ Lib Dems, wrote about her reaction on her personal blog.

This is someone I consider(ed?) a friend saying this shit. It’s someone I actually care about. And it wears you down, you know? It hurts. It hurts that I put effort into defending someone who clearly just does not get what the problem is, and keeps on bringing it up and making it worse. And says he plans to continue doing so.

Honestly, folks, I’ve just had enough.

 

Our editor was concerned that Tim’s decision to express this view might harm people who were having a hard time dealing with their sexuality or gender identity.

  • Eddie Sammon 10th Jan '18 - 9:42pm

    Tim needs to stop discussing this issue in public. It’s telling gay people that they are sinners and saying we are all sinners isn’t enough because it targets them specifically.

  • Robin Lynn 10th Jan '18 - 11:02pm

    “….no-one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity.” Who are the non-conformists here, Gays or Born-Again Christians? Who the ignorant? I’m not gay but for what it’s worth I know more Gays than B-A Christians in the Lib Dems. Maybe I should get out more. Tim had my vote for leader and has my admiration for what he did after the 2015 election but he, the party and I suspect his constituents need him to put all this behind him and move on.

  • Philip Rolle 11th Jan '18 - 12:03am

    Vince Cable’s statement does misrepresent Tim though. Saying something is sinful doesn’t of itself trample on rights; it’s just free speech. It would be sufficient simply to say that Tim is entitled to his view, do an eye roll and leave it at that. This was done to death months back and it’s rather tedious returning to the matter now. The NHS and social care is not functioning nearly well enough and all politicians can talk of is Brexit, plastic packaging charges and sin. Aaarrrggghhh…

  • johnm 11th Jan '18 - 12:14am

    Thank goodness the party has rallied, but what isnto be DONE? We trusted Tim to lead us, the UK’s only liberal party, and this keeps coming up. It would be funny if it wasnt as hurtful as it is unnecessary. It would be funny if some people didn’t feel undervalued, or that theLibDems dont like gays.

    Actually, it’s not funny. Please, make him shut up.

  • Manfarang 11th Jan '18 - 12:58am

    There is a small church near my home which I sometimes visit. They are very Bible based and fundamentalist. Nevertheless what they say is interesting. In one service the verses on Sodom and Gomorra were referred to. I was stuck how they have become misrepresented. While Sodom and Gomorrah have been used historically and today as metaphors for vice and homosexuality, a close reading of the text suggest that this association may be incorrect. It is more to do with mistreating strangers (foreigners).
    I note a work on this question- Jordan, Mark (1999). The Invention of Sodomy in Christian Theology. Chicago IL: University of Chicago Press. Maybe Tim should put it on his reading list, it would help him deal with the questions on this issue.

  • LibDemer 11th Jan '18 - 2:47am

    LGBT rights are human rights. The two go together hand in hand.

