Vince: I strongly disagree with Tim Farron – and other Lib Dem reaction

Vince Cable has responded to Tim Farron’s interview today with a strongly worded tweet:
I strongly disagree with @timfarron’s personal views expressed today. @libdems have a long & proud record of fighting for #LGBT+ rights: campaigning to repeal section 28, equalising age of consent and legislating for equal marriage. I will continue to champion rights and dignity.
— Vince Cable (@vincecable) January 10, 2018
Party President Sal Brinton agreed:
I strongly endorse Vince’s comments below. https://t.co/Bxo1nNzNRD
— SalBrinton (@SalBrinton) January 10, 2018
Scottish Lib Dem Leader Willie Rennie endorsed this view as well:
.@timfarron is entitled to his views and I know he has been troubled about the issue but I don’t agree with his interpretation. I personally and politically support #LGBTQ rights – and always will.
— Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) January 10, 2018
Former Lib Dem Lords Leader Jim Wallace had this to say:
Of course @timfarron has a right to express his beliefs, but I’m sure he’ll respect the sincerely held beliefs of many Christians, like myself, who profoundly disagree.
— Jim Wallace (@jrwallace54) January 10, 2018
Christine Jardine reaffirmed her commitment to campaigning for LGBT+ rights:
I completely agree with @vincecable & reject @timfarron’s personal view. I will always fight for LGBTI+ rights https://t.co/VNZJuiswJF
— Christine Jardine MP (@cajardineMP) January 10, 2018
Liz Barker also endorsed Vince’s tweets and particularly mentioned LGBT Christians:
This is the authentic voice of a true leader of the @LibDems who represents us all including @LibDems Christians. https://t.co/n7BCIAKNxY
— Liz Barker (@LizBarkerLords) January 10, 2018
And Brian Paddick revealed more about his resignation from Tim Farron’s shadow cabinet earlier this year.
I resigned from @timfarron ‘s top team because he lied about what he believed, not because he believes gay sex is a sin. I think it’s very damaging, to young LGBT people in particular, to hear people in positions of authority broadcast such views, but at least he’s being honest.
— Brian Paddick (@brianpaddick) January 10, 2018
Jennie Rigg, chair of LGBT+ Lib Dems, wrote about her reaction on her personal blog.
This is someone I consider(ed?) a friend saying this shit. It’s someone I actually care about. And it wears you down, you know? It hurts. It hurts that I put effort into defending someone who clearly just does not get what the problem is, and keeps on bringing it up and making it worse. And says he plans to continue doing so.
Honestly, folks, I’ve just had enough.
Our editor was concerned that Tim’s decision to express this view might harm people who were having a hard time dealing with their sexuality or gender identity.
I wish @timfarron had kept quiet on this purely because a public figure expressing this sort of view could cause a real crisis of confidence for others.
— Caron Lindsay (@caronmlindsay) January 10, 2018
Tim needs to stop discussing this issue in public. It’s telling gay people that they are sinners and saying we are all sinners isn’t enough because it targets them specifically.
“….no-one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity.” Who are the non-conformists here, Gays or Born-Again Christians? Who the ignorant? I’m not gay but for what it’s worth I know more Gays than B-A Christians in the Lib Dems. Maybe I should get out more. Tim had my vote for leader and has my admiration for what he did after the 2015 election but he, the party and I suspect his constituents need him to put all this behind him and move on.
Vince Cable’s statement does misrepresent Tim though. Saying something is sinful doesn’t of itself trample on rights; it’s just free speech. It would be sufficient simply to say that Tim is entitled to his view, do an eye roll and leave it at that. This was done to death months back and it’s rather tedious returning to the matter now. The NHS and social care is not functioning nearly well enough and all politicians can talk of is Brexit, plastic packaging charges and sin. Aaarrrggghhh…
Thank goodness the party has rallied, but what isnto be DONE? We trusted Tim to lead us, the UK’s only liberal party, and this keeps coming up. It would be funny if it wasnt as hurtful as it is unnecessary. It would be funny if some people didn’t feel undervalued, or that theLibDems dont like gays.
Actually, it’s not funny. Please, make him shut up.
There is a small church near my home which I sometimes visit. They are very Bible based and fundamentalist. Nevertheless what they say is interesting. In one service the verses on Sodom and Gomorra were referred to. I was stuck how they have become misrepresented. While Sodom and Gomorrah have been used historically and today as metaphors for vice and homosexuality, a close reading of the text suggest that this association may be incorrect. It is more to do with mistreating strangers (foreigners).
I note a work on this question- Jordan, Mark (1999). The Invention of Sodomy in Christian Theology. Chicago IL: University of Chicago Press. Maybe Tim should put it on his reading list, it would help him deal with the questions on this issue.
LGBT rights are human rights. The two go together hand in hand.