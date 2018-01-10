In full: Tim Farron’s interview on Premier Radio

Tim has spoken at length on Premier Radio, including remarks on his faith and his role as leader of the Liberal Democrats:
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
So basically from 5 min 20 secs Tim Farron admits that there was a General Election coming up, it was a great opportunity for the Liberal Democrats and so he lied when he asked if he thought gay sex was a sin.
Now, I take issue not with the fact whether he believes gay sex is a sin or not (everyone is entitled to their faith and beliefs), but I do take issue with a leader of political party lying
The Root of Tims problem is that most of us arent Christians & have a very poor understanding of what they actually believe. All the hoo-haa round Xmas & Easter give a very false impression, as do Christian Weddings & Funerals & those four together probably make up most of the average Non-Christians interaction with The Faith.
Its very hard to think of anything Tim could have said that would have been short enough, comprehensible & accurate.