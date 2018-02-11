Vince on the Government’s “Road to Brexit” plans

Vince summed up in a tweet what many people are thinking about the Government’s Brexit plans and yet another attempt to show that they actually know what they are doing.

Ministers to set out “road to Brexit” in series of speeches. Probably a series of different roads to different Brexits. Hammond doesn’t want to leave his driveway. Boris will have too many pints with Nigel before setting out. Theresa May’s sat nav has broken down. #ExitfromBrexit https://t.co/5yxHGsGBlS — Vince Cable (@vincecable) February 11, 2018

Please someone make that a cartoon.

He also had this to say on the comments by Anna Soubry and Chukka Umunna on the Andrew Marr Show that MPs could vote down a Brexit deal that wasn’t good for the country.