Vince on the Government’s “Road to Brexit” plans

By | Sun 11th February 2018 - 1:00 pm

Vince summed up in a tweet what many people are thinking about the Government’s Brexit plans and yet another attempt to show that they actually know what they are doing.

Please someone make that a cartoon.

He also had this to say on the comments by Anna Soubry and Chukka Umunna on the Andrew Marr Show that MPs could vote down a Brexit deal that wasn’t good for the country.

It is good to see cross-party cooperation between Tory and Labour rebels. But the truth is that the the Lib Dems are the only party united and consistent in opposing the hard Brexit pursued both by Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn and calling for the public to have the final say on the deal.

I am optimistic that the rebellions in both Tory and Labour parties will spread in coming weeks. My party is working with them, currently in the Lords. If any Tory and Labour parliamentarians are forced out by the forces of reaction in both parties, they are of course welcome to join us and continue the struggle in that way.

4 Comments

  • Nick Collins 11th Feb '18 - 4:54pm

    May and Davies “Road to Brexit: a lot less amusing than the Road Movies of BIng Crosby and Bob Hope, and very poorly directed.

  • Paul D B 11th Feb '18 - 8:02pm

    Crosby and Hope had talent. May, Davies, Johnson etc unfortunately don’t. I do feel a bit sorry for Hammond and Rudd etc., as they must feel that they are trapped in a a dystopian nightmare every time they turn up for a cabinet meeting!

  • Lorenzo Cherin 11th Feb '18 - 8:10pm

    The thought of May as Lamour is awful.

    That of Johnson as Hope is terrible.

    That would mean Davis as Crosby, no, no, no, I love Bing!!!

  • Jonathan Reeve 11th Feb '18 - 8:58pm

    Us 65+ voters lose approximately 3% of our number to the skeleton with the sickle every year. That is about 800,000 referendum voters removed from the register between Referendum day and Brexit day. On the principle that the deceased should not have a vote, how long before the old pro-Brexit majority has been snatched from us by Father Time? With a net loss of 250,000 pensioner votes and a likely net gain of 900,000 newly eligible young voters against Brexit, the pro Brexit majority will have virtually disappeared by Brexit day in March 2019.
    After the Brexit vote in late 2016 Leave voters were asked by YouGov how much in cash terms a leave vote meant to them. That needs re-visiting, since my recollection was that they valued Brexit in personal terms at about £850. This is far far less than the current economic impact assessments rate the average impending cash losses to leave voting families, especially those in the North east and W Midlands. The public pays politicians to think of these things.

