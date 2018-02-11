Caron Lindsay

Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #506

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 506th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (4-10 February, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Lib Dems stand only two candidates for seven contests in this week’s by-elections by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
Not our best week.

2. Lib Dems slip back in Cornish by-election by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.
Beware of confirmation bias, says Jonathan.

3.  It only takes one woman and on Today it was Jo Swinson by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.
“It only takes one woman on behalf of the sisterhood to challenge misogyny and today it was Jo Swinson.”.

4. Jo Swinson 1 John Humphrys 0 by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.
The Today presenter did himself no favours at all.

5. Lib Dem Southport Conference, places to go for food, drink and visit for interest starting with breakfast by Iain Brodie Browne on Birkdale Focus.
Mmmm. Anyone fancy skipping the consultation sessions on Friday afternoon and going for afternoon tea?

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. Darkest Hour by Jonathan Fryer on Jonathan Fryer
A review of the biopic.

7. Will women be equal to men in 100 years’ time? by Maelo Manning on Liberal Girl, aged 18.
Not while women’s bodies and female appearance is prioritised above all else, argues Maelo.

8. Hear me out on this. I’m starting to think that we need hard Brexit to happen says Nick Tyrone on NickTyorne.com
It’s the easiest way to resolve the issue once and for all (and we’d be back in the EU in 5 years) argues Nick.

9. Faceswapping, unethical videos and future shock by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
This is on here because it fascinated me and made me worry slightly about how this could affect political campaigning. Not ethically, of course.

10. Automation should not lead to a workless society. Bad economic management could by Matthew Green  on Thinking Liberal.
Problems will arise if the only jobs available are low skilled and low paid.

11. Suffragettes by Helen Belcher on Challenging Journeys (Phase 2).
A reflection on the film and on how far we still have to go to achieve gender equality..

12. Bristol and the centenary of women standing and voting for Parliament by Stephen Williams on Stephen Williams’ blog.
Bristol has one of the best records in the UK for female representation, says Stephen.

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

