Welcome to my day: 12 February 2018 – it might be a pisco sour kind of a day…

It was, supposedly, on this day in 1541 that the city of Santiago was founded, and in 1818, the nation it is the capital city of became independent from Spain. And that is a happy coincidence because today is brought to you from Valparaiso, Chile. As you read this, I’m asleep, but that doesn’t necessarily stand between a Day Editor and his/her duty.

But enough of my travel schedule, what have we got for you today?

We kick off with a report of November’s ALDC Kickstart weekend, designed to encourage some of you to attend the similar events that are scheduled for the Spring. And if you think that it might be a bit early, do think again – it takes time to plan and organise a winning campaign, and the earlier you start, the easier it is.

Miranda Roberts gives us the latest from the Party’s Federal People Development Committee, of particular interest in the light of last week’s Alderdice Report. Which reminds me, Federal International Relations Committee haven’t reported on their last meeting…

In the light of Northamptonshire County Council’s funding crisis, I’m pleased that John Marriott, a former County Councillor in Lincolnshire, has written for us with some thoughts about the emerging issues in local government finance. It’s not glamorous, but given the risk to vital public services, either more money has to be found, or we’re going to have to cut services that will have a major impact on our society.

I’m also hoping to have a chance to write a review of last week’s events in the Lords, but that might depend on my travel arrangements, as I’m on my way to the Atacama Desert next.

But finally, I’d like to thank Mary Reid, who is graciously covering for me today. Hopefully, she won’t have too much to do.

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.