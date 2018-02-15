ALDC’s Kickstart Weekend: my experience attending as a newbie

Adam Bambrough, the Liberal Democrat candidate for Clock House, Bromley Council in May’s local elections, has shared his experience of attending November 2017’s Kickstart Weekend.

I am fairly new to the party and I’ve been fast-tracked to be the candidate in May for the Bromley Council seat of Clock House in Beckenham. I have always been full of determination and drive, but before attending Kickstart, I was unsure whether my instincts in this new environment were correct. I also lacked the knowledge, strategy and technique to win my ward. However, the training delivered everything I had hoped for and more. I left the weekend feeling more enthused than ever; knowing that my hard-work could now be channelled in the most effective ways. I learnt to trust my instincts, which I have begun to do, and it helped me write my ward’s campaign plan and develop a coherent message to send to voters. The weekend also taught me to know my ward, which although seems obvious now, I had neglected a little at the time and have spent the months since getting to know every road! My two mentors were so knowledgeable and went above and beyond the call of duty to help me and my team. I also met so many lovely fellow attendees over the course of the weekend. People I will be friends with and support for a long time. I cannot speak more highly of my time on the course and I’ll certainly be recommending that other people from my local party go along this year. So don’t delay, if you have elections in 2019 and beyond, book on today to ensure your campaigns have the best chance of being successful.

See the Clock House Facebook Page and follow Adam on Twitter @adambambrough.

The 2018 weekends take place 6-8 July and 23-25 November. Both are held at Yarnfield Park in Staffordshire and the price includes all of your meals and accommodation.

Find out more + book yours/your team’s places >>>

ALDC members can take advantage of early-bird rates, available on a first-come, first-served basis of £160 for a single room (usual price is £240) and £130 for a double room per person (usual price is £210).

And if you’re not an ALDC member, you can book and pay the full rates of £280 for a single room and £250 for a double room per person. It’s cheaper to join us and then book our member rate (ALDC membership is just £62 for your first year). Find out more and join.

[Pictured: Adam is on the left with Juliet Corbett, Chair of Bromley Liberal Democrats and Mike Jones, a fellow candidate in Clock House]

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners