ALDC

ALDC’s Kickstart Weekend: my experience attending as a newbie

By | Mon 12th February 2018 - 8:55 am

Adam Bambrough, the Liberal Democrat candidate for Clock House, Bromley Council in May’s local elections, has shared his experience of attending November 2017’s Kickstart Weekend.

I am fairly new to the party and I’ve been fast-tracked to be the candidate in May for the Bromley Council seat of Clock House in Beckenham. I have always been full of determination and drive, but before attending Kickstart, I was unsure whether my instincts in this new environment were correct. I also lacked the knowledge, strategy and technique to win my ward.

However, the training delivered everything I had hoped for and more. I left the weekend feeling more enthused than ever; knowing that my hard-work could now be channelled in the most effective ways.

I learnt to trust my instincts, which I have begun to do, and it helped me write my ward’s campaign plan and develop a coherent message to send to voters. The weekend also taught me to know my ward, which although seems obvious now, I had neglected a little at the time and have spent the months since getting to know every road!

My two mentors were so knowledgeable and went above and beyond the call of duty to help me and my team. I also met so many lovely fellow attendees over the course of the weekend. People I will be friends with and support for a long time.

I cannot speak more highly of my time on the course and I’ll certainly be recommending that other people from my local party go along this year. So don’t delay, if you have elections in 2019 and beyond, book on today to ensure your campaigns have the best chance of being successful.

See the Clock House Facebook Page and follow Adam on Twitter @adambambrough.

The 2018 weekends take place 6-8 July and 23-25 November. Both are held at Yarnfield Park in Staffordshire and the price includes all of your meals and accommodation.

Find out more + book yours/your team’s places >>>

ALDC members can take advantage of early-bird rates, available on a first-come, first-served basis of £160 for a single room (usual price is £240) and £130 for a double room per person (usual price is £210).

And if you’re not an ALDC member, you can book and pay the full rates of £280 for a single room and £250 for a double room per person. It’s cheaper to join us and then book our member rate (ALDC membership is just £62 for your first year). Find out more and join.

[Pictured: Adam is on the left with Juliet Corbett, Chair of Bromley Liberal Democrats and Mike Jones, a fellow candidate in Clock House]

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSheila Gee 12th Feb - 12:08pm
    Arnold Kiel “For various historical reasons I do not dare to speculate about, Britain’s inclination and skill to “make” things had been largely lost around...
  • User AvatarFiona 12th Feb - 12:02pm
    If we're all being honest, all mainstream parties had claimed they had a plan to reduce the deficit, and Labour know full well that a...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 12th Feb - 12:02pm
    My own view is that we should offer a fairly open door to anyone from other Parties who cannot stomach their own any longer. If...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 12th Feb - 12:01pm
    @ JoeB, "With a floating currency like Sterling the currency has to take the strain." I'd prefer it if everyone, including the UK, kept their...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 12th Feb - 11:46am
    Nick You are so right, and your example so funny, lol, ! As for the parallels, maybe as Sir Vince has famously, we need as...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 12th Feb - 11:20am
    @Michael1 You might want to take a look at the sectoral balances of the late eighties which you can see on the first graph in...