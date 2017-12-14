The Voice

Vince to argue for single market and customs union on visit to Ireland

By | Thu 14th December 2017 - 6:58 am

Our Vince is off to Ireland tomorrow, where he’ll meet leading Irish politicians to discuss Brexit.
Vince will be discussing the implications of the end of the first phase of Brexit negotiations, set to be approved by EU leaders, which failed to find a long-term solution to the Irish border issue.

He said:

The Conservative government has so far botched Brexit, and amongst the people who stand to be most affected are those living on the island of Ireland.

Even after the ‘divorce settlement’ and the agreement to proceed with trade talks, it isstill unclear how a hard border will be averted.

Audiences in Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland are being told different things. Many of the achievements of the Good Friday Agreement have been put at risk as a result.

The unnecessary decision by the Conservatives to leave the Single Market and Customs Union was not mandated by the EU referendum. It is a miscalculation that will harm commerce between our countries.

Those economic ties are much stronger than is generally realised, given the Republic is the fifth biggest customer for UK exports and we are the second biggest market for Irish exports. 6,000 vehicles cross the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland every day.

The confusion and ambiguity around the Irish border issue illustrates the problems ahead of us. There is, however, still time for the Conservatives to commit the UK to the Single Market and Customs Union – a strong government would make sure that continued membership of these economically advantageous arrangements was top of the agenda in Brexit talks. And there is still an opportunity either for a public vote, or for parliament, to stop a damaging Brexit.

That’s why I’m visiting Ireland to meet leading figures in politics and business. I want the Irish people to know that they still have friends in the UK.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

  • theakes 14th Dec '17 - 7:12am

    Nice win in Godalming last night, builds on the County election last year. Getting back to old times there.

  • Katharine Pindar 14th Dec '17 - 9:55am

    Good to know that Vince is going to Ireland – Dublin, I suppose? – for talks there. As Andy Daer remarks, last week’s ‘fudge’ about the Border will have to be clarified. Only there isn’t any answer, if Eire is in the EU and we are out of it, that I can see. Yes, we insist on the need to remain in the internal market and the customs union, but if the latter, we can’t negotiate free trade deals with the rest of the world, can we? Not of course that we need to, when the prospects of doing so on our own look very dim, but the trade deals negotiated by the EU which we now have the advantage of look so satisfactory.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGlenn 14th Dec - 9:57am
    Andy No it's not. It's saying recognising cognitive bias does not make it go away. Personally, my bias is not unconscious. I simply do not...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 14th Dec - 9:55am
    Good to know that Vince is going to Ireland - Dublin, I suppose? - for talks there. As Andy Daer remarks, last week's 'fudge' about...
  • User AvatarDuncan greenland 14th Dec - 9:53am
    Really good to see cross party initiative on this ; a way must be found to rescue the agenda from the ideological purists and draw...
  • User AvatarJohn Probert 14th Dec - 9:44am
    Because of the hardship which LVT would cause for many 'asset rich, cash poor' homeowners, why not apply the tax to residential property only when...
  • User AvatarAndy Daer 14th Dec - 9:18am
    Surely I am not alone in being baffled by the miracle deal done with Theresa May last week. So far the only sensible commentary I've...
  • User AvatarChris Bertram 14th Dec - 9:08am
    Fantastic result in Godalming. And very creditable in Exeter, though the +/- percent figures suggest we didn't stand there last time, which I believe we...