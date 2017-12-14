Caron Lindsay

Lib Dems GAIN another Council seat

By | Thu 14th December 2017 - 8:30 am

Wednesday by-elections may be rare and weird but they are very welcome when they result in a Lib Dem GAIN.

Paul Follows took the Waverley, Surrey seat of Godalming Central an Ockford. We didn’t even stand a candidate there in 2015. We had a reasonable record there, pulling in 400-500 wards in previous years but this is a very good leap forward for us.

Well done to the whole Waverley Lib Dems team.

There was one other by-election yesterday which resulted in a Labour hold in Exeter but with the Lib Dems gaining more than any other party – securing over 9% of the vote when we didn’t stand last time.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • Chris Bertram 14th Dec '17 - 9:08am

    Fantastic result in Godalming. And very creditable in Exeter, though the +/- percent figures suggest we didn’t stand there last time, which I believe we did.

