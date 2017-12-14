Lib Dems GAIN another Council seat

Wednesday by-elections may be rare and weird but they are very welcome when they result in a Lib Dem GAIN.

Paul Follows took the Waverley, Surrey seat of Godalming Central an Ockford. We didn’t even stand a candidate there in 2015. We had a reasonable record there, pulling in 400-500 wards in previous years but this is a very good leap forward for us.

Godalming Central & Ockford (Waveney) result: LDEM: 37.8% (+37.8)

CON: 35.0% (-6.5)

LAB: 21.5% (-4.6)

GRN: 5.7% (+5.7) No 'Something New' party (-17.0) and UKIP (-15.4) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 14, 2017

Well done to the whole Waverley Lib Dems team.

There was one other by-election yesterday which resulted in a Labour hold in Exeter but with the Lib Dems gaining more than any other party – securing over 9% of the vote when we didn’t stand last time.

Newtown & St Leonard's (Exeter) result: LAB: 54.6% (+1.2)

CON: 26.8% (+1.5)

LDEM: 9.4% (+9.4)

GRN: 7.2% (-5.7)

UKIP: 2.1% (-3.2) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 13, 2017

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings