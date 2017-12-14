Catherine Bearder MEP

Brexit Resolution: statement from Catherine Bearder MEP

By | Thu 14th December 2017 - 10:15 am

Yesterday the European Parliament voted in favour of a Resolution to allow Brexit talks to progress to the next stage.

Both the Commission and Parliament have now recommended to the European Council that progress has been made in the three key areas: on citizens’ rights, Northern Ireland and the financial settlement.

This Resolution is the last piece in the puzzle to allowing the Brexit talks to progress to the next stage.

It effectively moves the UK one step further away from a disastrous “no deal” situation which would risk thousands of jobs, our economy and position on the world stage. It is for this reason that I supported today’s resolution.

The negotiations have been far from perfect, and needlessly long-winded. Our incompetent government has approached them as if their eyes have been closed and their hands tied. When Mrs May could have been making progress she called an election instead, and now we learn that they still have no idea of what they want, or that they have done any assessments of the cost of Brexit.

On Northern Ireland, a compromise has been sought which shelves the situation and on the financial settlement the government has finally agreed to pay what they have already made commitments to, despite the earlier posturing of Boris that they wouldn’t pay a thing.

But it is on the issue of citizens’ rights that I still have most concerns and why it was with such a heavy heart I supported this.

Since the vote to leave in 2016 I have promised to stand up for EU and UK citizens who have made their home either in the UK or another country in the EU. It has been a disgrace how they have been used as political bargaining chips.

This deal is still a fudge for them: some of the enshrined rights have been protected, but are time-restricted, it’s still not clear who the lesser rights will apply to and it also makes no provision for future partners. What’s more UK nationals living elsewhere haven’t been guaranteed freedom of movement, which already are causing them problems.

We have heard that the European Parliament will stand by its citizens and will not sign off the Brexit deal if the UK and the EU fail to resolve outstanding issues on citizens’ rights. We want guarantees that the process to register in the UK will be free and allow families to declare their residency together. We also want to see a clearer picture for UK citizens in the EU. Their right to freedom of movement must be retained.

To those who I have been working with I want to send a very strong message: this isn’t over, you have not been forgotten and I will be doing all I can with my colleagues in the European Parliament to ensure you get the certainty you deserve.

* Catherine Bearder is the Liberal Democrat MEP for the South East

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Europe / International and Europe Referendum.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPaul Kennedy 14th Dec - 11:20am
    Paul Follows also won the corresponding Godalming Town Council ward from the Tories on the same boundaries, the main difference being there was no Green...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 14th Dec - 11:15am
    @ Arnold Kiel , Another way to look at it is to ask if the buyer is doing the borrowing (which is the way you...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 14th Dec - 10:40am
    @ expats " Hoey and Field were the ONLY Labour MPs to support the government.. Still why let facts spoil a ‘cheap dig’?" Exactly. Twelve...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 14th Dec - 10:17am
    This article by Larry Elliot is aimed at the Labour Party but it is equally relevant to Lib Dems. Instead of Brexit the real nightmare...
  • User AvatarMartin 14th Dec - 10:15am
    The recent agreement, which thanks to Davis' maladroit behaviour, will be strengthened with legal force states:The United Kingdom remains committed to protecting North-South cooperation and...
  • User AvatarGlenn 14th Dec - 9:57am
    Andy No it's not. It's saying recognising cognitive bias does not make it go away. Personally, my bias is not unconscious. I simply do not...