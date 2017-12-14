A way forward for the English Party

Since late 2016, the English Party has been reviewing its structure and governance. This was initiated following the consultation conducted by the Federal Party following the 2015 General Election, which revealed some considerable criticism of the English Party for a lack of transparency and accountability.

The English Party established the English Review Group towards the end of 2016, with members drawn from each of the 11 English Regions. This is chaired by Sally Symington, who has not previously been a member of any of the English Party committees. She was recommended for her common-sense approach, her fresh eye, and her experience of managing similar projects in her working life. She has proved to be an excellent choice, and has deservedly earned the respect of her fellow Review Group members. Work was put on hold during the by-elections at the end of 2016, and resumed in January this year.

The first task of the ERG was to identify some future scenarios that could be put out to consultation, which we did with the help of Professor Chris Bones. The consultation was initiated at the Spring Party conference this year and a session was held there which was open to all members of the English Party. Members were also contacted by email and asked to give their views online. ERG has since then spent many hours working together to come up with a final proposal that was presented to the English Council on December 2nd. The English Council voted overwhelmingly to reform the English Party along the lines proposed by the ERG. The full document presented to English Council members can be found here.

The key changes that have been agreed are summarised at the beginning of this document, so I won’t go into them here. I will simply say that I am delighted that we have agreed a much more transparent, accountable and streamlined structure for the English Party, with the Regions having a much greater say in the decision-making process, and with much greater emphasis being put on campaigning, diversity, training and compliance.

The next stage is to re-write the English Party Constitution and a small working party has been formed to do this. This will go to English Council in the middle of this year for their approval. The plan is that the English Party and the Regions will conduct elections for 2019 under the new rules, and the new structure will be in operation from January 2019.

I would like to thank everyone who has played a part in this process, in particular Sally and the members of the ERG, who have worked their socks off to get this together. I have deliberately kept a watching brief rather than attempting to get involved in the process or trying to direct it, as I really wanted this to be a collaborative effort and representative of a wide range of views. I am, however, fully behind the recommendations that have emerged. Our new, more streamlined structure will put more of our focus on what we exist to do, which is not to talk amongst ourselves, but to talk to the electorate and win their votes.

* Liz Leffman is a West Oxfordshire District Councillor, an Oxfordshire County Councillor, and Chair of the English Party.