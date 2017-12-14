Kirsten Johnson

Faith and Liberalism

By | Thu 14th December 2017 - 1:30 pm

Following on from previous discussion on this site around the interaction between faith and being a Liberal Democrat,  I thought I’d share my story and, hopefully, encourage others to do the same. I am writing in a personal capacity, but happen to be Vice-Chair of the Liberal Democrat Christian Forum.

I am only a Liberal Democrat because of my Christian faith.  I’d better unpack that.  My faith has been a journey, brought up in a protestant household, with my childhood and teenage years in the Assemblies of God, and then working as a musician in the Methodist Church.  When I moved to this country, I participated in Anglican worship and was on church PCCs. Several years ago, our family moved over to the United Reformed Church because of our longing for a theology which embraced leadership by women and LGBTQ.

But as my faith journey developed, my social justice conscience intensified, and I could not continue to live as a Christian and not get involved in politics. The world around me clearly was unequal, unfair, and how could I sit by and watch? I looked at the various political parties constitutions and policies, and it was the Liberal Democrats which fit closest to my sense of how the world should be.

I wasn’t particularly active in the party at first; we had three young children and life was rather chaotic. I even let my membership lapse when I felt I couldn’t afford it. But several years later, it was my URC church friend, very happily in a civil partnership, who took me canvassing for the first time. I got the bug, and jumped in at the deep-end, going for parliamentary candidate approval within the year.

There are many reasons people join the Lib Dems, but I think for a lot it will be because of faith. We don’t talk about, indeed might even be embarrassed to admit it, but our personal values push us into becoming politically active. I realise this is true for those of other faiths, and no faiths, so I am not being exclusive in my statement.

Christianity is a broad church, and I am fortunate to have experienced that breadth and have friends in Catholic, Methodist, Baptist, Pentecostal, Anglican, Quaker and other communities. It is as we find those concerns which unite us – whatever denomination of Christianity we are – that we become Christ’s salt and light in the world around us.  And the exciting thing is, those social justice issues – homelessness, poverty, economic inequality – also unite us within this party, whether Christian, of another faith, or of none.

So my plea is that we value one another, that we respect one another’s faiths, and that we work together for the common good. Being liberal is being inclusive, not exclusive. To quote the opening of our constitution:

The Liberal Democrats exist to build and safeguard a fair, free and open society, in which we seek to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community, and in which no one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity.

Let’s not narrow that liberalism.

* Kirsten Johnson is an Oxfordshire County Councillor and Day Editor for Lib Dem Voice. She stood as the Parliamentary Candidate for Oxford East in the 2017 General Election.

3 Comments

  • Stephen Kelly 14th Dec '17 - 2:50pm

    Perhaps I’m nit-picking with the wording, but I don’t like being told to ‘respect one another’s faiths.’ Absolutely respect people’s right to a faith (or any other opinion, for that matter), but for any opinion – religious or otherwise – whether or not we respect the opinion should be based entirely on the opinion itself.

    I fear we have the opposite problem in the UK right now, where in a lot of cases opinions (rather than just the right to have said opinion) have to be respected, just because they’re packaged as religious.

    I’ll always respect everyone’s right to hold whatever faith they choose, but I don’t think the concept of faith in general is worthy of respect. I’m not going to ask you to respect my opinion on the matter, as I’m sure you strongly disagree and that’s completely fine. However, I’m sure you respect my right to hold that opinion. What’s important is that we respect each other’s *right to hold* a faith/opinion.

    Asking to go one step further and automatically respect the opinion itself is a step too far. (It’s also logically inconsistent – you can’t simultaneously respect my belief that faith shouldn’t automatically be respected while saying that I should automatically respect faith.)

  • Peter Hayes 14th Dec '17 - 3:32pm

    There is no doubt religion had a major part in the founding of both the Liberal and Labour parties. The difference between then and now is the growth of interest in topics like women’s and gay rights rather than just social rights in general. I know of several Liberals with religious beliefs and have not had any problems with their political beliefs. We have to be careful though as the disgraceful treatment of Tim Farron showed even though his voting record was in line with party policy. OTOH DUP policies have been defined by their extreme Protestantism.

