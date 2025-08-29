Ed Fordham

Vivien Jean Berry (1941-2025)

By | Fri 29th August 2025 - 1:30 pm

And so to Spalding for the funeral of Vivien Berry, friend, mentor, supporter, and fellow Liberal Democrat… where I learnt the importance of standing, the handling of losing and the difficulties of being a lone Liberal voice…

Vivien and Dick Berry, and their home 33 Halmergate was the location of my first schooling in Party politics. They welcomed me in, made me feel comfortable and made sure I was heard and given space to speak.

Over the years I went back, as my political career developed, I kept them informed and they loved hearing about my working with Paddy Ashdown, becoming a councillor in Stoke on Trent, the campaigns of North London, Hampstead and Kilburn, and more recently in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

And that occasion when I returned to see them both after winning my seat on Stoke-on-City Council – and Dick gave me a pair of cufflinks from his grandfather (I think) and I wore them today with pride.

Vivien herself had stood several times for Spalding East ward but it was not to be… but more significantly she was the agent in 1987 for the huge ambitious campaign for Becky Bryan (later Tinsley) for Stamford and Spalding.

As Liberal politics didn’t flourish enough to elect Vivien (or Becky) she threw herself into the fabric of the town: The Civic Society received a huge amount of her energy and she was able to shape and affect change in the town through its work and role in planning matters.   More recently the Spalding Community Choir received her attention and support and wow did they recognise that today with their rendition of Hallelujah.

The least I could do was attend the funeral of this dear friend, who was so important in those first formative days and my first steps. So today, I returned to say thank you… farewell my friend… my small successes and campaigns are very much your legacy, you inspired my campaigning on housing issues, on homelessness and suicide prevention: all are the result of your lessons on being a liberal, and my commitment to democracy and fair votes are your commitments and I will carry them forward. Thank you. I learnt much, laughed a lot, moved furniture and served tea and coffee and in your house, you crafted this liberal. Thank you. I will be forever in your shadow and of that I’m very proud.

* Edward Thornton Fordham, joined the liberal party in 1988 with £2.50 and attended his first committee meeting at 33 Halmer Gate, Spalding. Ed lives in Chesterfield and is the Liberal Democrat Group Leader on Derbyshire County Council.

