ALDC by-election report, 28th August

This week, only one by-election had a Liberal Democrat candidate. The other saw the Conservatives attempting to defend their seat.
In London, Councillor Janet Grauberg and the team secured an impressive victory on Camden Council, with an impressive 15% increase in vote share. Congratulations to everyone involved in the local team!
Camden LBC, West Hampstead
Liberal Democrats (Janet Grauberg): 1,176 (54.4%, +15.4)
Labour: 458 (21.2%, -23.4)
Conservative: 222 (10.3%, -6.3)
Reform UK: 155 (7.2%, new)
Green Party: 152 (7.0%, new)
Liberal Democrats GAIN from Labour
Turnout: 26.44%
Here are the results of the by-election in Nottinghamshire, where there was no Liberal Democrat candidate.
Broxtowe BC, Nuthall East and Strelley
Conservative: 405 (28.6%, -16.5)
Reform UK: 400 (28.3%, new)
Broxtowe Alliance: 275 (19.4%, new)
Labour: 244 (17.2%, -20.1)
Green Party: 70 (4.9%, -6.7)
Independent: 21 (1.5%, new)
Conservative HOLD
Turnout: 35.22%
Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams. A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.
* Liam Yip is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC
For those interested in more than one week’s results here is the data for the last fifty local by-elections up to the end of August.
Percentage Vote Share:
Reform 26.57%, Liberal Democrats 18.27%, Conservatives 17.89%, Labour 16.32%, Greens 9.26%, Others 11.7%
Gains and losses are:
Reform: Net gain of twelve: 15 gains, 2 held, 3 lost
Lib Dems: Net gain of two: 3 gains, 9 held, 1 lost
Greens: Net gain of one: 2 gains, 2 held, 1 lost
Independents: No change: 2 gains, 1 held, 2 lost
Conservatives: Net loss of six: 4 gains, 6 held, 10 lost
Labour: Net loss of nine: 0 gains, 4 held, 9 lost
Others: No change: 0 gains, 1 held, 0 lost
Seats Won:
Reform won 17 seats, Liberal Democrats 12, Conservatives 10, Labour 4, Greens 4, Independents 3, Others 1
(Does not add up to fifty because of a double vacancy in one ward)
This data is for the most recent 50 by-elections in England & Wales (3rd July to 28th August). Parish/Town councils are not included.