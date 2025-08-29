ALDC by-election report, 28th August

This week, only one by-election had a Liberal Democrat candidate. The other saw the Conservatives attempting to defend their seat.

In London, Councillor Janet Grauberg and the team secured an impressive victory on Camden Council, with an impressive 15% increase in vote share. Congratulations to everyone involved in the local team!

Camden LBC, West Hampstead

Liberal Democrats (Janet Grauberg): 1,176 (54.4%, +15.4)

Labour: 458 (21.2%, -23.4)

Conservative: 222 (10.3%, -6.3)

Reform UK: 155 (7.2%, new)

Green Party: 152 (7.0%, new)

Liberal Democrats GAIN from Labour

Turnout: 26.44%

Here are the results of the by-election in Nottinghamshire, where there was no Liberal Democrat candidate.

Broxtowe BC, Nuthall East and Strelley

Conservative: 405 (28.6%, -16.5)

Reform UK: 400 (28.3%, new)

Broxtowe Alliance: 275 (19.4%, new)

Labour: 244 (17.2%, -20.1)

Green Party: 70 (4.9%, -6.7)

Independent: 21 (1.5%, new)

Conservative HOLD

Turnout: 35.22%

Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams. A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.



* Liam Yip is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC