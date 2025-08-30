Why are UK trans people upset?

I want to explain a few things and then it might be clearer why UK trans people are upset.
In 2001 I married my wife, Sylvia.
In 2005 I started medical transition. For the state to recognise this I had to submit to standards of “care” which were humiliating, degrading and which placed me at risk of violence.
But I did it “by the book”
As I did it “by the book”, the NHS agreed to reregister me as female, which makes sense because my anatomy now is.
In 2007 I had sex reassignment surgery. This had to be signed off by two mental health professionals, “by the book”, and it was.
In 2008 I applied for gender recognition. This involved signing a statutory obligation, stating that I promised, BY LAW, to live fully as female for the rest of my life. As this was done, “by the book”, the government promised that it would treat me as such.
Its first act as treating me as female was to annul our marriage because it was a same sex marriage and those were not allowed.
The state then reissued my birth certificate, correcting the “mistake” it had originally made when it recorded me as male, “by the book”.
In 2009 Sylvia and I married for the second time, in a same sex civil partnership, which was done “by the book”, because the state regarded me as female and I was bound by law to be female.
In 2013 we married again, because the state decided that same sex marriage was in fact allowed after all. This was done, “by the book”. Despite having been married for 12 years, we had to submit ourselves to individual questioning to prove our relationship was genuine, “by the book”.
In April of 2025 the state turned round and told me that I had been mistaken. That it never regarded me as female. That I was male the whole time. That the marriage it annulled because it was a same sex marriage was never a same sex marriage (but it stays annulled). That the civil partnership in 2009 never really happened because “opposite sex” civil partnerships were not allowed in 2009.
And that the legal obligation I have to live as female for the rest of my life, which I signed and gave up my marriage for, is still in effect but also if I keep following it, I am breaking the law and subject to arrest. As it’s still valid, presumably if I don’t keep following it, I am also breaking the law and subject to arrest.
The law of the land simultaneously requires me to be both a man and a woman and if I do either then I am breaking the law and subject to arrest.
At every stage I did what the state asked me to, even though it was humiliating, degrading and cruel.
And it kept moving the goalposts, and reneging on the agreements it made, whilst continuing to hold me to them even when they are now mutually contradictory.
Apparently this is “all my fault” and I should have known that this would be the consequences of my actions when I started medical transition 2 decades ago.
Perhaps you can now appreciate why we are upset?
* Sarah Brown is a former Liberal Democrat member, activist and Councillor. She now lives outside the UK.
Sarah I am so sorry that you have been through this. I think more people would understand if they knew what was involved. It is incredibly brave of you to open up and tell your story this way. Thank You.
This makes me so angry. SO ANGRY. All Sarah wants to do is live in peace and love her wife. Well, and maybe a bit of paddleboarding.
Self ID now. None of this “”reasonable concerns”” claptrap. Just like an Englishman’s home is his castle, a person’s pants should be free from nosey genital inspectors.
Sarah, thank you for telling your story in such a compelling way. I hope that people read it and learn what you have been through and realise the appalling cruelty that all trans people are being subjected to.
I hope that this will mean that more people actively stand up for trans people to ensure that you are all able to get on with your lives, free from discrimination, harassment and a contradictory legal minefield.
Agreement with Christine, Jennie and Caron.
We live in a country where people who are different in whatever way – gender identity, religion, colour, health, sexuality – can be picked out by the people who control the media as a target for the masses in the same way as a huntsman sets hounds on a fox.
How do we stop this performative cruelty?
I am pleased that this is here but these attacks are an attack on western democracy. Trans people are just a wedge being used to dismantle everything we believe in and I have no doubt that the push to get us out of the ECHR will be using trans rights to remove ALL our rights. I really want to see Leadership on this, from our leadership. This isn’t some battle affecting 0.5% of the population. I want to hears loudly, strongly and persistently that trans rights are human rights. I am an Adult Human Woman, I and my community need help and we are tired of telling everyone that these attacks are an attacks that are stripping away everyone’s human rights.
To our leadership, grasp this nettle and pull it out roots and all or it will destroy us all.
What our country is becoming is horrific.
James has hit the nail on the head with ‘performative cruelty’.
I remember the first time I heard about what trans people have to go through now to legally transition and get a GRC. I was shocked and appalled at how inhuman and degrading it sounded.
And now to tell people who have suffered through that, that jumped through all the hoops and had a panel of strangers decide if they were worthy of their identity, that they might not have bothered?
Fuck all of this. This is why we fight, why me march at pride, why we crochet yarn beasties. Why we care. Fighting back against injustices like this is what liberalism is.
This state of affairs is truly appalling. What makes it worse is our party’s silence on this. Where is the amendment to the equalities act? Where is the denunciation of Starmer’s government for its disgraceful behaviour?
I have been so saddened to see Sarah’s story. She and Sylvia have been together for over 2 decades and have followed what have been the rules at every stage of their journey together. Lovely people facing such distress from changing legalities outwith their control.
My heart goes out to you Sarah, and to every trans person who has had to suffer this humiliation and persecution with these ever changing ridiculous rules. I thought this country had become accepting of anyone who wished to change gender, after much heart searching and often an extremely difficult decision, when they knew how they felt inside. How wrong was I. Shame on these intolerant rule changers who can ruin someone’s life as they obviously think they know better than the person involved. SHAME, SHAME on you. This is the 21st century, get out of your Victorian mindset and help all those who know who they want to be.
Thank you for sharing this Sarah.
As you have said you have done everything by the book. You have also stood alongside many of us in LGBT+ Lib Dems to help edit that book along the way, to enable equality for everyone and help erase some of the ignorance under which some of those earlier by the book moves made had enslaved you and Slyvia.
Our party has long been at the forefront of LGBT+ rights, pushing for progress, pushing for equality. Sadly there are some who want to do away with that progress, they want to “burn” the book that leads to equality, they want to “burn” the science books that point out gender is not binary but complex, and sadly they want to “burn” the narratives of trans people. Sadly they tried this before and it was the start of a far bigger regression of rights.
We all need to stand up and not let rights be taken away. Let nobody slide back to be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity.