ALDE Council: What it does, Lib Dem representation and why it matters

In the list of federal party positions up for election this autumn is the Lib Dem delegation for the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe ALDE Council. The arrangements for this have changed recently, hence this post.

As an internationalist party, I am immensely proud of how, despite Brexit, the Lib Dems are still major players on the European political stage, through our membership of ALDE and in the wider world through our membership of Liberal international. The ALDE Party includes political parties from inside and outside the EU. None of the other political groups in Europe – apart from the Greens – allow non-EU parties, like ourselves, to participate as full members. In the other political groups to the left and the right of the political spectrum, non-EU parties are treated, at best, as guests or observers. However in ALDE we send delegates to both meetings of its Council and Congress, bring forward motions and participate fully in debates. ALDE is a European party not just focused on the EU.

The ALDE Council meets twice a year, to which we currently send 8 elected delegates – which include the Chair of the Federal International Relations Committee and delegation lead, a representative each from Scotland, Wales and under 26 year olds with the four remaining positions taken from the top four candidates elected by all members in the federal elections.

The ALDE Council delegates ensure that the voice of our party is heard on the European stage. It plays an important governance role at the heart of our European political family ( and which we co-founded as EDLR in 1976). Our delegation keeps in contact throughout the year and meets in the run up to ALDE Council meetings to consider motions to be submitted ourselves or to propose amendments to motions submitted by other parties. It is our responsibility to ensure that those motions we submit reflect our party policies. At the ALDE Council meeting itself we have the opportunity to ask questions and endorse political parties wishing to join our liberal political family, and generally network and build relationships with colleagues from our sister parties.

Working together over the three years makes us an effective team. I am very proud to have led the current ALDE delegation for the past three years – they have made sure our voice has been heard loud and clear and respected across Europe.

Whilst we currently have 8 delegates to the upcoming ALDE Council in Brussels in October – our delegate numbers are dependent on the national election results of our sister parties and the EU Authority ruling that the votes of non- EU parties are not to exceed a third of the total so that any decisions regarding ALDE EU policy or expenditure cannot be controlled by non-EU parties. With the German FDP having their national vote reduced from 13% to 4.9% in this year’s elections – it is likely that our delegate numbers on ALDE Council for 2026 could be reduced to between 5 and 7. Our delegate numbers change every year, which in effect means that the STV election results often have to rerun by the Returning Officer – in case a candidate’s circumstances have changed making them no-longer eligible to stand or no-longer wish to be included in the ballot.

In the past three years the ALDE Council has met in Bucharest, Vilnius, Estoril, Brussels, Stockholm, and Helsinki. Delegates are given some financial support for their travel costs and most food and drink are catered for throughout the duration of the ALDE Council, but accommodation is at one’s own expense. We encourage sharing apartments to keep down costs.

I hope that has helped to clarify the ALDE Council delegates up for election this autumn. I have mentioned several times the ALDE Congress, to which our party also sends a delegation – in its case not elected – and it can be a great introduction to our international work. I shall write more in a further article to follow on shortly from this one.

If you have any further questions with regards to the ALDE Council, please get in touch.

* David Chalmers is Chair of Federal International Relations Committee and leads the Lib Dems ALDE Delegation