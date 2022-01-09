NewsHound

WATCH: Daisy Cooper call for greater help for “innocent leaseholders caught in living nightmare”

By | Sun 9th January 2022 - 10:37 am

Daisy Cooper has devoted a huge amount of time to pushing the Government to doing more to help leaseholders who have been caught in an impossible situation since the Grenfell Tower fire which killed 72 people. They face massive bills for additional fire safety measures, including insulation, firebreaks, balcony safety as well as cladding and the Government is doing precious little to support them.

Yesterday she spoke to Sky News about this after a leaked letter from Michael Gove suggested that the Government might introduce a limited grant scheme for cladding replacement. She made clear that this was inadequate.

She is also quoted in an Evening Standard article on the subject.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “Innocent leaseholders are still facing eye-watering bills to fix non-cladding fire safety defects, not of their making, and more defects may be discovered once cladding starts to come off.

“Anything short of putting new laws in place to make the developers pay for their shoddy and dangerous house-building is a betrayal of innocent leaseholders whose lives have been put on hold for four years already.”

She also called for a full public enquiry into the scandal:

The Conservative Government still has its head in the sand about the scale of this scandal and the nightmare that leaseholders are living.

I’m relieved that the government has seen sense on this aspect but many questions remain.

Leaseholders still need and deserve a public inquiry into the government’s handling of this crisis and why it has got it so wrong for so long.

