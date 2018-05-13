The Voice

WATCH: Dorothy Thornhill on her 16 years as Mayor of Watford

By | Sun 13th May 2018 - 8:49 am

One of this party’s finest female role models has just stepped down from her public role after 16 years of service in Watford.

Watch Dorothy Thornhill talk about her time as Mayor in this interview.

