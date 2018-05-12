Lewisham East candidate announced

The Liberal Democrat candidate for the upcoming Lewisham East by-election is Lucy Salek.
Lucy is currently the director and founder of an organisation supporting the global aid and development sector as well as Chair of the charity Action for Refugees in Lewisham. She has worked in the humanitarian aid sector for over a decade, working in a variety of roles, including as a volunteer overseas. Prior to this, she worked for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in Parliament.
Lucy said:
I am really honoured to be able to represent the area in which I grew up and now live. Now, more than ever, society appears fractured, and during my campaign I will focus on the need to address these deep divides and work together as a community. In this month’s local election we have shown that the Liberal Democrats are still a force to be reckoned with, and I am positive we will continue our success in this by-election.
We are currently second favourites at 16-1 with the Greens at 100-1 and Conservatives at 66-1.
Lewisham East was one of the most Remain areas at the referendum – voting almost 2-1 for Remain.
Clearly we can use the by-election to encourage the electorate to send a message to the vacillating Labour party (and the Tories) on Europe.
No time to waste – the by-election is on 14th June. Let’s all pile in!!!!!!
—
https://www.lewisham.gov.uk/mayorandcouncil/elections/Pages/Lewisham-East-constituency-by-election-on-June-14-2018.aspx
https://sports.ladbrokes.com/en-gb/betting/politics/uk/uk-politics/lewisham-east-by-election/226838919/
A win here would throw a road block in the path of Corbyn. Time for a Lib Dem ground game to be put into operation.
Michael 1 12th May ’18 – 11:37pm…………We are currently second favourites at 16-1 with the Greens at 100-1 and Conservatives at 66-1…………………..
And Labour are favourite at 1-33. ‘Bookies don’t ride bikes’
Time to Get : Europeans, The 48 %, Forum For EU Citizens (the 3 Million), Exit From Brexit ………….to Back Lucy, Onwards and Upwards !! Nick Cotter (Bicester, Oxon) .