Lewisham East candidate announced

By | Sat 12th May 2018 - 9:50 pm

The Liberal Democrat candidate for the upcoming Lewisham East by-election is Lucy Salek.

Lucy is currently the director and founder of an organisation supporting the global aid and development sector as well as Chair of the charity Action for Refugees in Lewisham. She has worked in the humanitarian aid sector for over a decade, working in a variety of roles, including as a volunteer overseas. Prior to this, she worked for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in Parliament.

Lucy said:

I am really honoured to be able to represent the area in which I grew up and now live. Now, more than ever, society appears fractured, and during my campaign I will focus on the need to address these deep divides and work together as a community. In this month’s local election we have shown that the Liberal Democrats are still a force to be reckoned with, and I am positive we will continue our success in this by-election.

