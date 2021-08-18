Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Ed Davey’s Afghanistan speech: Boris Johnson is a national liabilty

By | Wed 18th August 2021 - 7:15 pm

Ed Davey had a tough slot today, coming just after Tom Tugendhat’s powerful speech.

He did well, though. He laid bare Boris Johnson’s share of the responsibility for what had happened:

I cannot hold President Biden to account in this House, but I can hold our own Government to account. Our Prime Minister and his Cabinet cannot escape their culpability for this disaster—for both the mistaken decision to withdraw, and how the withdrawal has turned into such a catastrophe. From the Prime Minister’s self-evident lack of influence and clout in Washington, to his negligent inability, yet again, to master his brief and plan properly for the withdrawal, today’s occupant of No. 10 has become a national liability.

He also slammed the Government’s deeply inadequate plans to take just 5000 Afghan refugees this year.

Afghans who have risked everything to help our soldiers and aid workers are now desperate for our help to escape. Refugees are fleeing in fear of their lives. Women and girls are seeing their futures stolen. Last night’s announcement that the Government are willing to take only 5,000 refugees in the next year utterly fails to respond to this crisis or to meet our obligations to so many Afghans.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice

  • David Raw 18th Aug '21 - 7:38pm

    Probably the best speech I’ve ever heard Ed Davey make. Well done, Ed. He reveals the casual carelessness which is the trademark of this Johnson Government. All photo-opportunities, white hat, yellow jacket and no substance.

    What was the point of sending the new Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier on a provocative mission to the China Sea when the events of the last few days have revealed the empty rhetoric of Johnson’s so called patriotic global Britain ?

  • Mark Inskip 18th Aug '21 - 9:12pm

    An excellent speed from Ed Davey today in the House of Commons on Afghanistan. Pitched just right, highlighting the government and the Prime Minister’s huge failings as well as their totally inadequate response.

