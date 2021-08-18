WATCH: Ed Davey’s Afghanistan speech: Boris Johnson is a national liabilty

"I can't hold President Biden to account in this house, but I can hold our own government to account. I want to ask the PM, will he look our veterans and families of the fallen In the eye and tell them it was worth it now after his foreign policy catastrophe?"@EdwardJDavey pic.twitter.com/zVhs7QWy37 — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) August 18, 2021

Ed Davey had a tough slot today, coming just after Tom Tugendhat’s powerful speech.

He did well, though. He laid bare Boris Johnson’s share of the responsibility for what had happened:

I cannot hold President Biden to account in this House, but I can hold our own Government to account. Our Prime Minister and his Cabinet cannot escape their culpability for this disaster—for both the mistaken decision to withdraw, and how the withdrawal has turned into such a catastrophe. From the Prime Minister’s self-evident lack of influence and clout in Washington, to his negligent inability, yet again, to master his brief and plan properly for the withdrawal, today’s occupant of No. 10 has become a national liability.

He also slammed the Government’s deeply inadequate plans to take just 5000 Afghan refugees this year.

Afghans who have risked everything to help our soldiers and aid workers are now desperate for our help to escape. Refugees are fleeing in fear of their lives. Women and girls are seeing their futures stolen. Last night’s announcement that the Government are willing to take only 5,000 refugees in the next year utterly fails to respond to this crisis or to meet our obligations to so many Afghans.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings