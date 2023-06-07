The Voice

WATCH: Ed Davey’s message for Carer’s Week

By | Wed 7th June 2023 - 2:55 pm

This week (5-11 June) is Carers’ Week, a chance to raise awareness of the pressures faced by carers, to recognise the work that they do, and to encourage those who care for their loved ones to see themselves as carers and access available support.

Ed Davey, who has cared for family members from a very young age, has recorded a video to mark the event.

Making sure the country’s 5 million unpaid carers are properly looked after has always been core to Liberal Democrat thinking. In fact, when I used to get the Social Democrat as a teenager, articles relating to carers were frequent and often front page.

The pressure on unpaid carers feels worse than ever at the moment. The crisis in social care means that facilities, support and respite are often cut or withdrawn completely and the financial pressures as the cost of living soars have piled on even more stress. Many disabled people have equipment that they need to survive. They don’t have the option of turning it off. Last year, we reported  Labour Councillor Clare Steel’s fears  about the soaring cost of charging her daughter Katie’s vital feeding, breathing and mobility equipment.

 

