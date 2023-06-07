One word; volunteering. It has amazing powers to transform and change lives. It enables us to grow, boost our confidence, connect with each other and our community. Volunteering enhances our opportunities to learn and develop new skills. It helps us to listen better, work well in a team as well as individually.

The world today needs many more selfless acts, which shift away our attention from materialism, “what I am entitled to have” and focus our efforts to empower people around us. Volunteering means being able to put ourselves at the service of other people, who are often less fortunate than us.

I know that volunteering gave me so much. If anything, it gave me countless opportunities to meet some inspirational individuals who, by sacrificing a few hours (or more!) a week, helped to become better, more compassionate human beings. Churches, sport clubs, schools, there are so many places where we can volunteer! The key is to find a cause, which is close to our heart and which we feel passionate about.

Volunteering also plays an instrumental role in our civic and political life; campaigning, delivering leaflets, door knocking helps us hugely to win elections, create “bridges of dialogue”, reach out to our residents, and often give a platform to make our voices heard.

Despite great financial challenges, I do believe that we are all called to volunteer, in whatever form or shape. Volunteering is part of our human DNA, let’s remember it!

Happy Volunteers’ Week!

More about the Volunteers’ Week can be found here.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.