Michal Siewniak

Happy Volunteers’ Week!

By | Wed 7th June 2023 - 1:25 pm

One word; volunteering. It has amazing powers to transform and change lives. It enables us to grow, boost our confidence, connect with each other and our community. Volunteering enhances our opportunities to learn and develop new skills. It helps us to listen better, work well in a team as well as individually. 

The world today needs many more selfless acts, which shift away our attention from materialism, “what I am entitled to have” and focus our efforts to empower people around us. Volunteering means being able to put ourselves at the service of other people, who are often less fortunate than us. 

I know that volunteering gave me so much. If anything, it gave me countless opportunities to meet some inspirational individuals who, by sacrificing a few hours (or more!) a week, helped to become better, more compassionate human beings. Churches, sport clubs, schools, there are so many places where we can volunteer! The key is to find a cause, which is close to our heart and which we feel passionate about. 

Volunteering also plays an instrumental role in our civic and political life; campaigning, delivering leaflets, door knocking helps us hugely to win elections, create “bridges of dialogue”, reach out to our residents, and often give a platform to make our voices heard. 

Despite great financial challenges, I do believe that we are all called to volunteer, in whatever form or shape. Volunteering is part of our human DNA, let’s remember it!

Happy Volunteers’ Week! 

More about the Volunteers’ Week can be found here.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Geoff Reid 7th Jun '23 - 7:15pm

    Having spent my life in what can seen as part of the voluntary sector, while recruiting volunteers, but also, one way another, in politics, I am aghast at the way the present government that manages to use volunteering as a political tool. It’s not just about a cynical announcement for Carers’ Week, but also the understanding of volunteers as a workforce that costs a fraction of mainstream public expenditure. If they are looking for an army of volunteers “to support the NHS”, how long will it take before we have a Privatisers’ Week? We can all contribute to human happiness (including our own) by volunteering, but we need to be clear-eyed about the forces contributing to human misery.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Davies
    "The poorest fifth paid 22% of their income in indirect taxes e.g. VAT, compared with the richest fifth, who paid 9%." Actually they paid 22% of their income be...
  • Geoff Reid
    Having spent my life in what can seen as part of the voluntary sector, while recruiting volunteers, but also, one way another, in politics, I am aghast at the w...
  • Joe Bourke
    Childcare was the centrepiece of the 2019 manifesto ...
  • Mark ValladaresMark Valladares
    Amanda, Whilst I don't disagree with you in terms of how these vacancies are filled, you might be being a little harsh on one of the candidates, whose commit...
  • Mel Borthwaite
    @Peter Martin Of course, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and Gibraltar, are not part of the United Kingdom....