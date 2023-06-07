Our party needs to take childcare seriously – and the tax to pay for it

In 2021 childcare took 30% of the average UK wage compared with Finland (18%), Netherlands (17%) Canada (16%) and Denmark (9%). Overall it is clear that the UK lags far behind most other developed countries.

At the same time, the UK continues to have the second-highest rate of social inequality in the G7, behind only the US, according to statistics published by the OECD.

Our inequality is fuelled by educational disadvantage.

Last week a survey of primary school teachers said that nearly half of their new entrants weren’t toilet trained, could not give their name and couldn’t eat by themselves. Nearly half!

How can teachers teach properly while they are having to change nappies, teach children how to talk, and feed them by hand?

Early years’ education is hugely important. A child without basic skills at the age of 5 is likely to continue to lag behind all through their school career. What’s more, when they become parents in their turn, their children are likely to lack skills as well.

Levelling up won’t happen unless we educate our children properly. Professional childcare is vital to help our children, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Providing properly subsidised professional childcare doesn’t only help children. It also enables their parents to go for jobs. There are nurses, care-workers, fire-fighters, who can’t afford to go to work because of the cost of childcare. Mothers wanting to go back part-time can’t afford to.

Childcare is one of the top issues mentioned by people on the doorsteps. If we as a party are serious about reducing social inequality we need to put a properly-financed professional childcare policy at the top of our priorities.

Funding childcare and public services properly costs money. We therefore need to get serious about tax. Public attitude in the UK towards tax is ridiculous: everyone wants something for nothing. It can’t be done and we should be honest about it.

The top countries in the Happiness Index are Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. These countries have higher rates of tax on middle-income earners, higher VAT, and capital gains and dividend tax rates at 30-40% (compared with the UK where it is more like 20%). But people don’t resent it, because they get valued public services in return: good childcare, excellent health services, subsidised transport, excellent parental leave, welfare services, fantastic education. Social inequality in these countries is well below the OECD average.

We need to campaign on good childcare and proper pay for our public services. And tell people, yes, it will cost, but you get benefits in return and a happier society.

We should tackle tax inequality. In the UK the top 1% of people earn 13% of all UK earned income. In Sweden and Norway the figure is 8%. Here, the richest fifth earn thirteen times more than the poorest fifth in our society. In addition, the poorest fifth paid 22% of their income in indirect taxes e.g. VAT, compared with the richest fifth, who paid 9%. We must make things fairer, including outlawing all tax havens and non-dom status.

* Alison Willott has been a PPC, local Councillor and Federal and local committee member. She is a retired civil servant, teacher, magistrate and CAB adviser.